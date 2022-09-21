Pres. Marcos Jr., calls for stronger cooperation on climate change, agriculture, food security at UN Gen. Assembly

Calls climate change as the “greatest threat” affecting all nations, and food security as the “very basis of human security”

(Eagle News) — Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a historic speech that stressed how climate change has become the “greatest threat affecting our nations and our peoples” and food seccurity as “the very basis of human security.”

The 65-year old Philippine leader also enumerated the various problems besetting the world today faced with “transcendental challenges” that should be solved by all nations.

Marcos Jr., the first Philippine president to address the UN General Assembly physically in eight years, said that climate change is “a problem so global in nature that it requires a united effort, one led by the United Nations.”

“The effects of climate change are uneven and reflect an historical injustice: Those who are least responsible suffer the most. The Philippines, for example, is a net carbon sink, we absorb more carbon dioxide than we emit. And yet, we are the 4th most vulnerable country to the effects of climate change,” he said at the opening of the 77th session of the UNGA on Tuesday afternoon, September 20 (early morning of Sept. 21 in Manila)

“This injustice must be corrected, and those who need to do more must act now. We accept our share of responsibility and will continue to do our part to avert this collective disaster,” he said.

-Industrialized countries urged to fulfill obligations-

The Philippine president then called on the industrialized countries “to immediately fulfill their obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, provide climate financing and technology transfer for adaptation for the most vulnerable and developing countries to lead by example.”

He said that the Philippines is also looking forward to the concrete outcomes at the Conference of Parties in Egypt later this year. The COP is the supreme decision-making body that assesses the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that brings together the 197 nations and territories – called Parties – that have signed on to the Framework Convention. The COP meets every year unless the Parties decide otherwise, according to UN.

Marcos Jr said that the crisis today is indeed critical, a “watershed moment” for humankind.

“When future generations look back, let them not ask why we did not take this opportunity to turn the tide, why did we continue in our profligate ways, until it was too late? This threat knows no borders, no social class, nor any geopolitical consideration. How we address it will be the true test of our time,” he said addressing other world leaders attending the UNGA.

-Investing in food security-

Marcos said investing in food security at this time is very crucial amid the pandemic, climate change, and the ongoing conflicts in the world including the tensions in Ukraine that have affected not only food security but energy security as well.

Towards this end, the Philippine president said that all nations should take “concrete steps towards a modern and resilient agriculture.”

“For food is not just a trade commodity nor is it just a livelihood. It is an existential imperative, and a moral one. It is the very basis of human security,” he said.

Sustainability is also another important factor in looking for solutions to “preserve our planet.”

“These solutions must transcend our time and win the future for the succeeding generations. We crafted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as a platform of unity where our societies can build a future that is resilient and that is inclusive, where our people can be healthy, happy and secure,” he said.

Marcos, who is also the incumbent secretary of the Philippine Department of Agriculture, said the country is looking forward to “forging cooperation with the UN and our partners to boost agricultural productivity and food security.”

He talked of how the Philippines’ efforts to attain food self-sufficiency and security.

“We are providing innovative solutions and financial support to farmers and fisher-folk to adapt new technologies and connect to national and global value supply chains,” he said.

-Protecting water resources and biodiversity-

Marcos also talked about the importance of protecting water resources as water not only “connects our world and sustains our existence,” but is also a “finite resource that requires our stewardship.”

He said it was also equally important to protect our biodiversity amidst the continuing challenges of climate change.

“We must enhance our cooperation in these areas,” he said.

“Our development agenda must also take into account the interest of all developing nations, including middle-income countries where the majority of the world’s poor live,” the Philippine president added.

