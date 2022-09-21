Pres. Marcos Jr., asks UN Summit to work towards ending racism, Asian hate crimes

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, September 20, called for the elimination of racism and Asian hate as he pledged to accelerate the implementation of a human rights joint programme with the United Nations.

“We still dream of an end to the disturbing incidents of racism, of Asian hate, of all prejudice,” Marcos said in a speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Philippines-United Nations Joint Programme on Human Rights, he said, is an example of a constructive approach that “puts our people, not our politics, at the center of this work.”

“It provides a model for revitalizing the structures that facilitates solidarity between the United Nations and a sovereign duty-bearer,” added Marcos.

The joint programme seeks to affirm the country’s commitment to human rights, the importance of free democratic space for civil society, as well as the principle of international cooperation.

In his speech, the chief executive said the challenges today are “as consequential as those that faced us seventy-seven years ago” when the UN was founded.

“We are, indeed, at a watershed moment; one that requires a re-founding of these, our United Nations,” said Marcos. “The world is ready for transformation. It is up to us as leaders of our nations to move and shape that transformation.”

The country is one of the original 51 charter members that created the United Nations in 1945.

In his speech, Marcos also called on member states to help each other amid pressing issues worldwide, including climate change and food security issues.

“I say let the challenges of one people be the challenges for all nations. And in that way, the success of one will be a success for us all,” he said. (PND)