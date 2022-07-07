Pres. Marcos Jr abolishes Pres’l Anti-Corruption Commission, CabSec office in first EO

Streamlines official processes, removes duplicated functions under Office of the President

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has issued his first executive order, calling for the streamlining of the government bureaucracy and abolishing two government posts – the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

In his Executive Order No. 1 that was signed on June 30 but was released on Thursday, July 7, Marcos Jr. said that “in the face of current health and fiscal crises,” his administration endeavors to justly allocate resources and simplify the internal management of the Office of the President and its “immediate offices and common staff support system.”

He said that his administration shall streamline official processes and procedures by reorganizing the Office of the President proper and the various attached agencies and offices. Part of this is “abolishing duplicated and overlapping official functions.”

In his EO no. 1, Marcos said that the PACC was “exercising jurisdiction, powers and functions present in the inherent power of the President to discipline and remove public officials and employees.”

“The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is hereby abolished and its jurisdiction, powers and functionsshall be transferred to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs,” President Marcos’s first EO said.

The Office of the CabSec is also abolished, and the existing Cabinet Secretariat “shall be placed under the direct control and supervision of the Presidential Management Staff.”

“The Cabinet Secretariat, in coordination with the Executive Secretary, shall assist the President in the establishment of agenda topics for Cabinet deliberations, or facilitate the discussion of cabinet meetings,” EO no. 1 said.

Marcos said that “all personnel affected by the abolition” of the PACC and the office of the CabSec “may be allowed to avail of benefits provided under existing laws, if applicable.”

The Department of Budget and Management was ordered to release the corresponding funds for these affected personnel subject to account and auditing rules and laws.

-Office of the Pres’l Adviser on Military and Police Affairs-

Section 7 of the EO also called for the creation of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs.

“There shall be an Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs which shall be under the administration of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President,” the EO said.

The Office the Special Assistant to the President and the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) were also tasked to “provide support” to the Executive Secretary “in the overall management of the development process.”

-Common Staff Support system-

The Executive Secretary shall also exercise “supervision, control and oversight functions” over all agencies and offices under and attached to the Office of the President..

The EO called for a “common staff support system” wherein the Office of the Special Assistant to the President, the various presidential advisers and assistant, and the PMS “shall coordinate with the Executive Secretary in providing staff support to the President.”

(Eagle News Service)