Pres. Marcos in contact with Cabinet execs as ‘Karding’ threatens PHL

MANILA – Still fresh from his working visit to the US, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday immediately buckled down to work by maintaining constant communication with his key Cabinet members directly involved in the preparations for Super Typhoon Karding.

“I am in constant contact with Defense Secretary Jose Faustino, who also chairs the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), as well as with DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) Secretary Erwin Tulfo and Secretary Renato Solidum of the DOST (Department of Science and Technology),” Marcos said in a statement.

The President is also in constant communication with Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos for possible evacuations, especially in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture’s regional field offices (RFOs) have taken concrete steps in preparing the areas which are along the track of Super Typhoon Karding.

These include the:

— Activation of the DA’s Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operation Centers;

— Prepositioning of seeds for rice and corn, drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry in safe storage facilities;

— Coordination with the Local Government Units (LGUs) , and other Regional DRRM-related offices in monitoring of Super Typhoon Karding;

— Continuous dissemination of advisory to the Animal Protection and Council Office (APCO), LGUs and farmer leaders for them to disseminate the same information to the community and local farmers for their farm operation activities; and

— Monitoring of the actual field situation for possible damage and losses that may be incurred in crops, livestock and fisheries.

“Karding” maintained its strength as it endangers Polillo Islands, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 2 p.m. tropical cyclone bulletin.

The weather bureau said the super typhoon that has maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph, will likely make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora Sunday night. (PNA)