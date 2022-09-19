Pres. Marcos hopeful of meeting US Pres. Biden, other world leaders at sidelines of UN Gen. Assembly

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said he hopes to meet with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The 65-year old Philippine president will be speaking before the 77th UNGA on Tuesday, September 20, at the high-level general debate of the opening session.

The theme of this year’s general debate is, “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

“I am hoping to be able to meet President Joseph Biden and other world leaders on the sides of the UN General Assembly,” he said.

“Alam niyo po ‘yung nakikita natin kung minsan sa television doon sa malaking hall nila nagi-speech. Pagkatapos po ng mga malalaking speech ay nagkikita-kita, mag-uusap-usap kami na bilateral, multilateral, kung ano pa mga iba’t ibang meeting,” he said in his speech addressing the Filipino community in the US on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Marcos Jr said that this is a very great opportunity to meet the various world leaders without having to visit their countries.

“Sabi ko pagkakataon na natin at hindi natin sila mapupuntahan sa kanilang bansa, dito na natin silang kakausapin,” he said.

The Philippine leader said that the bilateral alliance and relations with the United States “remain strong.”

“And I believe we will make them stronger in the coming years,” he said.

“So aside from President Biden, I think we will be able to meet with some other heads of state and as I said some heads of big companies,” Marcos Jr. noted.

Biden was among the world leaders who attended the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19. The US President will still attend the UN General Assembly this week.

Marcos will be one of the first speakers at the opening session on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“He will deliver the Philippine national statement at the high-level general debate of the opening, and his speaking slot is approximately 3:15 in the afternoon of Day 1 – that’s Tuesday, September 20, 2022,” according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

President Marcos Jr said he would “share the Philippines’ vision in people-centered development, highlighting our administration’s thrust for economic recovery, food security, and agricultural productivity.”

“We affirm the country’s commitment to the ideals of the UN, citing its contributions to peaceful settlement of disputes and of international law and the highlighting the importance of the UN in fostering international dialogue and cooperation,” he added.

Marcos said the would try to also meet with other partners of the Philippines in the US to maximize his working visit there just as what his parents did during their time.

“Habang nandito ako, we will be working hard to get other things done for the country besides addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the same way my father, President Ferdinand Marcos, and my mother, Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, did on several occasions during his incumbency,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)