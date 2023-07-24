Pres. Marcos calls for public’s participation in circular economy to combat climate crisis

In his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called upon the public to actively embrace the concept of a circular economy as a critical measure to combat the adverse impacts of climate change in the country.

Highlighting the significance of collective efforts, President Marcos emphasized that the successful implementation of this new system relies on the participation of all sectors of society, down to every individual citizen.

Reiterating his stance on climate change, the President emphasized the need for appropriate and responsible action to mitigate and adapt to the effects of this global challenge, as a fundamental building block for fostering progressive, livable, and sustainable communities.

“Climate change is now an important criterion in our integral national policies, in planning, decision-making, up to the implementation of programs. The potential advantages of such enlightened policies extend to jobs and livelihood, with the unlocking of the development of the green and blue economies,” President Marcos stated in his address.

He stressed the government’s commitment to contribute to the global decarbonization goal, while also actively engaging in efforts to safeguard and preserve the invaluable forests of the nation.

“We remain committed to global decarbonization goals, and the reduction of our carbon footprint. We preserve and protect the treasure that is our forests. Their value to the environment, to the ecology, and the economy is incalculable,” President Marcos assured.

The President revealed the adoption of the “circular economy” concept, inspired by nature’s model. The goal is to maintain a closed-loop system for raw materials, efficiently utilizing scarce resources, minimizing waste, and reducing the need for new resources—emulating nature’s sustainable practices.

(Presidential Communications Office / Eagle News)