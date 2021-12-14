Pres. Duterte withdraws from 2022 senate race; Go also officially withdraws presidential bid

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte went to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office in Manila on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 14, to withdraw from the 2022 senatorial race, a few hours after his former long-time aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go withdrew his bid for the presidency.

President Duterte filed his certificate of withdrawal with the COMELEC office. In the certificate, it showed December 11, 2021 as the date when it was prepared and subscribed before a notary public in Davao City.

Before this, Senator Go filed his certificate of withdrawal from the 2022 presidential elections that same day.

The COMELEC both accepted the bids to withdraw from the 2022 national elections of President Duterte and Senator Go.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez posted a tweet with the photo of Go while he was submitting his certificate of withdrawal. He simply twitted the word, “Withdrawn” together with the photo.

The senator filed his certificate of withdrawal with the Comelec at around 11 a.m. President Duterte went to the Comelec to file his withdrawal at around 4 p.m. that same day.

