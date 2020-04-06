Pres. Duterte: “We are inclined to extend the lockdown until April 30”; appeals for patience, cooperation

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said that the Philippine government is “inclined to extend the lockdown” in the country until April 30.

“We are inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30,” he said. “Tingnan natin after that.”

Appearing on national television again on Monday night, April 6, the visibly tired 75-year old Philippine leader appealed to Filipinos for patience as he called on those who have the money – the private sector as well as the employers — to help the government to help those in need – not just the poorest of the poor, but the middle class as well.

He also appealed to the ordinary Filipinos to stay inside their homes while this pandemic is raging, saying that the “stay home order” is also what all the other governments are doing, and what medical experts are advising.

Duterte said that he is trying his best, and that the P270 billion to P300 billion that the Philippine government has saved is what is being used in these times for those in need.

But he admits that this also is not enough.

The President said that these are the rainy days that he had been preparing for, and saving for.

But he said that he is afraid that the funds he had saved for the government might not be enough.

“Let us take this problem one at a time,” he said.

For this month, he said that there are around P100 billion allotted for the government to use.

In all, for the next two months, the President said that there is around P270 billion for the government to use in helping the people.

He said that the funds for the people are now being distributed. Some have already received it, but some are still in the process of receiving it.

But he said that he knows even the middle-class sector should be helped and not just the poorest of the poor.

-Appeal to private sector, employers-

“My address is for the the people who have the money to help, the employers. Tulungan ninyo ang gobyerno at and bayan natin,” the President said.

“Kasi kung bumagsak gobyerno, bagsak na lahat.”

“The resources are not infinite. It’s finite. Sa buhay na ito, lahat talaga may border. Pati buhay mo,” he said.

“Ang gusto kong mainitindihan ninyo. Itong problema na ito is talagang problema ito,” he said.

The enemy cannot be seen and it’s in the air, he said.

“If it can only be seen, tapos na sana ito,” Duterte said.

“Stay home because it’s in the air.”

–Desperate times-

The Philippine leader describes the options as “between the devil and the deep blue sea.”

The economy is at a standstill, he explained. This is also the problem of all governments.

Duterte said that at night, he prays to the “one true God” during these “desperate times.”

“Kanina nagising ako 3 a.m. I prayed for the county. My God is the true God. It’s the one God,” he said.

“Ang Diyos ko is God the Father. He is the only One,” he said.

“I am calling for the nation to come together… to unite in one prayer to God. God is the only One Who can help us,” he said.

Duterte said that at this point, this is a battlefield in which the medical experts and the scientists play a vital role as they try to find a cure, a vaccine.

In the meantime, he said, “ “Be patient. Intindihin nyo ang gobyerno. We will appreciate.”

If why this problem happened now, he said he does not know.

“Mas matindi ito sa giyera. Walang makitang kalaban.. pati Taliban, takot sila,” he said.

“Sana next time that I will talk to you, baka nag-improve na ang situation,” Duterte said.

He said that he hopes, as does everyone else, that the anomaly can be corrected, and the coronavirus pandemic can be solved.

But essentially, he said the people’s lives are in God’s hands.

“He created the World, the planet Earth, and if God wants this ended, so be it. Salamat po, Duterte said as he ended his address to the nation.

