Pres. Duterte warns Cayetano, Velasco: Resolve House Speakership impasse, or I’ll do it for you

(Eagle News) – “Resolve this impasse, or I’ll do it for you.”

A visibly disappointed and tired-looking President Rodrigo Duterte gave this warning to two lawmakers at odds over the House Speakership position– current House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco — on Thursday night, Oct. 8.

In a televised address to the nation, the President said that he was forced to come out to say what he felt about the issue that threatened to put in peril the government’s proposed national budget for next year to address the COVID-19 crisis.

He also expressed disappointment about the impasse which, according to him, could leave a bad mark for his administration.

“Hindi ho ito scheduled meeting. Kaya lang with the present impasse ngayon sa Kongreso, mapipilitan po ako. Ang kuwento po naman simple lang,” he said.

“Tayo nagpahalal sa tao kasi gusto nating magsilbii sa ating bayan,” Duterte said.

“Iyong iba naniniwala sa hangarin natin. Iyong iba naman, the ever cynic, sabi nila gusto lang natin pera. Pero whatever it is kung anong nasa isip ng lahat o isang tao ako po’y magsasabi ng aking nasa anong nasa loob ko,” the President said expressing how the politicking in Congress is creating a bad impression.

“I ran for president with the heart and mind na gusto kong magsilbi, but of course in serving I would have wanted to give the best na kaya ko sa pagkatao ko.”

Duterte said he wanted to be remembered as a good president for the sake of his children and grandchildren – and to be remembered as a president who was elected by the people, and who tried his best to serve the people.

“Sa limitadong pinag-aralan ko, gusto kong malaala at hindi para sa inyo, para sa mga anak ko na lang at mga apo, na minsan sa buhay ko, tumakbo akong presidente nanalo ako dahil inalala ako ng tao.”

He said he wanted to do just what is right as a legacy for his children and grandchildren.

-House Speakership fight not helping administration, says Duterte-

But he said the Cayetano-Velasco bickering is not helping his administration.

“Now you would notice dito sa ating bayan na kung magka leche-leche, hindi rin sila mag tanong kung sino ang may kagagawan or responsible for the mess that we are in right now. Wala silang pakeelam ang malaala lang nila ay sa panahon ni Duterte, napakabaho,” the President explained.

“They do not mention — ay! yung si Alan, o dun sa Congress, o si Lord (Alan Velasco) Wala! Ang sasabihin administasyon ni Duterte,” he noted.

“Ako naman, di naman ako masyadong ambisyoso, pero gusto ko maganda yung administrasyon kung kaya ko rin lang pagandahin,” Duterte said.

-“Huwag ninyo akong idamay sa away ninyo”

He warned the two lawmakers that he does not want to be dragged into the mess they are creating.

“Pero huwag na nyo akong idamay sa away ninyo, tapos in the future, the people will be asking what happened to the administration of Duterte or the administration of Arroyo or of Aquino or of Ramos. Di man sila magtanong kung sino mga tao dun responsible for the haywire administration of a certain period, gaya ko, sa panahon ko, gusto kong maglingkod sa bayan na walang masabi akin,” he explained.

“Kaya nakikiusap ako sa mga kasama ko sa gobyerno, yung hinalal lalo na. na huwag naman ninyo akong idamay. Ako gusto ko, kayo hndi. Diyan tayo magkaroon ng problema,” he said.

Duterte then explained how the country is facing so many problems right now, because of the pandemic, and how people are dying in homes and hospitals.

-Duterte: Pass budget legally, constitutionally-

He said this is why it is important for the budget to be passed legally and constitutionally.

“Wala pa naman akong kalokohang nakita, pero huwag naman sana ninyong sobrahan ang laro sa congress na ang budget mismo ang malagay sa alanganin,” he said.

The President said he is also making an appeal to Cayetano and Velasco who remain at odds despite having met with the President previous to his pronouncement.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin in one straight statement: Either you resolve the issue sa impasse nyo dyan, and pass the budget legally and constitutionally. Pag hindi ninyo ginawa, ako ang gagawa para sa inyo,” Duterte warned.

“Hindi ako nananakot. Wala akong ambisyong manakot. Wala rin akong ambisyong tatagal dito sa puestong ito —- na puro problema. Wala akong hangarin.”

“Basta sinasabi ko lang. If you do not solve the problem, then I will solve the problem for you,” he said.

Duterte told the lawmakers that they seemed to be forgetting the real issue at stake – the people, the Filipino public who need the funds to address COVID-19-related problems.

“You always forget that, there is something more, higher than just delaying or maneuvering in congress because everybody wants to be speaker,” he said.

“I am not going to give a timeline. Mga diktador lang ang gumagawa ng ganun. Gusto ko na ayusin ninyo. If and when I see that there will be a delay and it will result in the derailment of government service, I will solve the problem for you,” Duterte warned.

