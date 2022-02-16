Pres. Duterte vows to finish critical infra projects, ensure these would benefit Filipinos beyond his term

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to finish “critical infrastructure projects” which his administration had started and to make sure that these would help improve the lives of Filipinos even beyond his term.

During the inauguration of the South Luzon Expressway Elevated Extension Project on Thursday, February 15, President Duterte said continuing infrastructure development would further boost the economy which is slowly opening up and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He commended the Department of Public Works and Highways and its private partners “for the successful inauguration of the SLEX Elevated Extension Project.”

“Indeed, this project is a strong testament to the Administration’s commitment to building resilient infrastructure project despite the present challenges,” he said.

Duterte said he was “personally excited to see the outcome of this expansion project, which is expected to promote greater mobility, help ease traffic and redound to the economic growth and productivity in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas.”

“On this note, I wish to reaffirm my Administration’s steadfast dedication to complete critical infrastructure projects and sustainable development programs aimed towards improving the lives of all Filipinos, even beyond my term,” he said.

“To our dear kababayans, this is your government at work,” he said.

The various infrastructure projects are part of the Build! Build! Build! (BBB) Program, the centerpiece program of the Duterte administration that aims to usher the “Golden age of infrastructure” in the Philippines.

As of July 2021, the government said it had completed 214 airport projects, 451 commercial social and tourism port projects, 29,264 kilometers (18,184 mi) of roads, 5,950 bridges, 11,340 flood control projects, 11,340 evacuation centers, and 150,149 classrooms had been completed under the infrastructure program.

“Let me assure the entire nation that we will be unrelenting in the pursuit of a more comfortable life for everyone through safe and reliable infrastructures. A modern, sustainable and inclusive society is what we envision and what we will achieve for the Filipino people,” Duterte said in his speech.

(Eagle News Service)