Pres. Duterte urges Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID, says “vaccines are safe”

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including those in the priority list who are the health care workers, the military and the police, noting that this holds the key to further reopen the economy.

The President made his appeal during his speech welcoming the arrival of some 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on Thursday night, March 5.

“I would like to appeal to all our kababayans: Please get vaccinated against COVID-19 and be the government’s partner in preventing further spread of the disease,” Duterte said.

-Key to reopen society-

“I encourage you to get vaccinated at the soonest possible time. These vaccines are safe, and they are the key to reopening our society,” he said.

President Duterte also urged the public not to forget to strictly observe minimum health protocols such as frequent handwashing, wearing of face masks and face shields, and maintaining social and physical distancing. This is also essential even for those who have been vaccinated, more so for those still waiting to get the vaccines.

-Observe minimum health protocols-

“Let us continue observing and practicing health and safety protocols while waiting for more COVID-19 vaccines to reach the Philippines,” he said.

“We may not be out of the woods yet — but we are making progress and the end is in sight. And with your cooperation, we will overcome this pandemic and ensure the health and safety of everyone,” Duterte said.

(Eagle News Service)