Pres. Duterte urges Asia-Pacific leaders on collective effort to urgently address water problems

Says it is time “to decide wisely for future generations” amid climate change

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte called for a collective effort to address water-related problems amid various water supply issues and water-related disasters due to climate change.

During the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit (APWS) currently being held in Kumamoto City, Japan, President Duterte said that there is an urgent need “to decide wisely for ourselves and for future generations” regarding water-related problems.

-Sharing PH experience, lessons-

The 76-year old Filipino leader cited the Philippines as a lesson in caution and an example for the need for urgent action.

Despite the abundance of water in the country, there remains an enormous challenge to ensure people’s universal access to safe, affordable and accessible water.

“This requires an urgent sense of community action in the region, an integrated and coherent policy and the resolve to create opportunities for investment and collaboration for technological solutions,” he told the participants of the water summit.

-Asia-Pacific Water Summit to share solutions on water problems-

The aim of the 4th APWS is to “share forward-looking solutions and practices to Heads of State and Government and support their policy decisions to accelerate actions to conduct quality growth toward a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable society by resolving various water-related issues in the recovery of COVID-19 pandemic in the region.”

Just recently, with tropical depression Agaton, the Philippines felt the brunt of strong storms that had caused massive flooding and destructive landslides that had claimed more than 200 lives as of the latest report from the country’s disaster agency.

Still, the lack of water supply still hounds certain areas in the country especially during the summer season.

Australia had also experienced widespread flooding affecting Sydney and the rest of Australia’s east coast.

Torrential downpours affected Australia’s east coast again on April 7 forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. Sydney in fact had received nearly a month’s rain overnight that day. The first three months of 2022 also brought a year’s worth of rain to Sydney, according to disasterphilantrophy.org.

Duterte, in his video message to the Asia-Pacific Water Summit, called on Asia Pacific leaders to collectivelty act to address water-related issues confronting the Asia-Pacific region.

“Excellencies, now is the time for bolder vision and urgent action. We need to decide wisely for ourselves and for future generations,” President Duterte said Saturday in his video message during the Heads of States and Government Meeting at the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit in Kumamoto City.

Water, being a resource so vital for humans and ecosystems for survival and sustenance, access to it and its related services is rightly considered a basic human right, he said.

He spelled out several other measures to address challenges such as creating a robust regime for sustainable water management, using the best available science in water resource generation and climate resilient infrastructure, and securing sustainable forest protection and watershed management.

Regional experts for technology development and transfer must also collaborate, and countries must promote transboundary benefits for the common people’s development towards 2050 and beyond, he noted.

“And finally, we need to forge a strong alliance between our strategic partners to address entrenched corporate compulsions to ensure environmental compliance and just economic regulatory regimes,” the Philippine president said.

He also pointed out that solutions to water-related issues must come from government and non-government stakeholders alike.

Concluding his message, President Duterte commended the Japanese government for the continued initiative in successfully organizing the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit.

Introducing the President during the leaders’ meeting, Climate Change Commission Secretary Robert E. A. Borje said central to the Philippines’s position in climate change mitigation and adaptation is climate justice.

“To the least responsible, to those with the least resources, to those most exposed, we need to do more,” said Secretary Borje.

Last week, President Duterte in his Talk to the People program said developed countries must compensate developing nations suffering from the impacts of climate change.

Secretary Borje also expressed the Philippines’s solidarity with all nations, which had to deal with water-related disasters brought about by climate change drivers.

Duterte had previously called for the creation of the Department of Water Resources to address various water-related issues. The bill on this proposed National Water Act that includes the creation of the water department is still pending in the Philippine Congress.

-Emperor Naruhito, Emperor Masako present at summit opening; Japan PM delivers keynote address

During the opening ceremonies of the Asia Pacific Water Summit in Japan, His Majesty Emperor Naruhito and Her Majesty Empress Masako were present The Emperor and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also delivered keynote addresses while United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered a message.

After the opening of the said event, Secretary Borje paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, conveying President Duterte’s congratulations on the success of the Summit and the commitment to continue working closely with Japan for mutual goals.

The Prime Minister also hosted a special luncheon for leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the summit. The two-day water summit tackles various water-related issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region

