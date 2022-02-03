Pres. Duterte undergoing quarantine after recent exposure to Covid-19 positive household staff, says Palace

(Eagle News) – Malcanang confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte had been exposed recently to Covid-19 positive household staff, and had to go on quarantine.

President Duterte, however, tested negative based on his test results and “continues to work while in quarantine,” according to acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Thursday, February 3.

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was recently exposed to household staff who tested positive for COVID-19. The President has since been tested for COVID-19, and while the results of the test came back negative, he is currently observing mandatory quarantine protocols,” Nograles said in a statement.

“The Chief Executive continues to work while in quarantine, and is in constant communication with the members of the Cabinet in order to ensure that urgent matters are addressed, and to monitor the implementation of his directives, particularly with regard to the government’s COVID-19 response,” he said.

President Duterte has not gone on public this week. His last “Talk to the People” was last week, January 24, in Malacanang. Nograles did not mention where the President is undergoing his mandatory quarantine.

(with a report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News Service)