Pres. Duterte to declare State of Public Health Emergency after confirmed COVID-19 local transmission – Sen. Go

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to issue a declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency following the recommendation of the Department of Health due to the confirmed cases of local transmission of the novel 2019 coronavirus disease on Saturday, March 7.

This was according to Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the President’s former aide.

“Pursuant to the recommendation of the DOH and my suggestion as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to issue a declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency due to the confirmation of a local transmission of COVID-19 in our country,” Go said.

The DOH earlier recommended for Malacanang to declare a “state of public health emergency” in the country, following the confirmation of the local transmission of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 7, with the announcement of the sixth COVID-19 case, a 59-year old woman.

The sixth case is the wife of the fifth COVID-19 case — a 62-year old Filipino who frequented a Muslim prayer hall in Greenhills, San Juan City.

The fifth case is the “first case of local transmission in the country,” announced Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Saturday.

The DOH chief also raised the COVID-19 alert in the country to Code Red Sub-level 1, with the confirmation of the local transmission of the disease.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that he made the recommendation to President Duterte as DOH raised the COVID-19 alert to Code Red Sub-Level 1, with the confirmation of the sixth COVID-19 case in the country.

“the With Code Red, the DOH has recommended to the Office of the President for the declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency which will facilitate mobilization of resources, ease processes, including procurement of critical logistics and supplies, and intensifying reporting,” Duque said reading a prepared statement in a press briefing on Saturday, March 7.

He said that at “this stage of localized transmission,” they are now implementing the following:

– intensified contact tracing and home quarantine of close contacts of confirmed cases;

– improved hospital preparedness;

– enhanced Severe Acute Respiratory Illness surveillance; and

– activation of other laboratories outside of the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) RITM to increase capacity to diagnose cases

“This declaration is a signal to all concerned agencies, Local Government Units and health care providers to be ready to implement planned response measures,” the DOH said as it raised the Code Red sub-level 1 alert.

Duque said that they made the recommendation to Malacanang for a declaration of a state of State of Public Health Emergency although there are only two cases constituting localized transmission.

This is because such a declaration would allow intensified mobilization of resources, reporting of suspected cases, and wider quarantine procedures.

-DOH urges public to report to LGU health offices if they feel virus symptoms –

Duque also encouraged the public experiencing respiratory symptoms who are in the areas identified to have been frequented by the three Filipinos found positive to have COVID-19 to report immediately to the health offices of their local government units and to undergo home quarantine.

“For persons with known history of exposure or travel and with mild symptoms including cough, fever, cold, and sore throat, DOH is advising you to undergo home quarantine and contact your respective city/municipal health office for proper assessment, monitoring, and management,” Duque said.

“Trust that the Department of Health is proceeding with utmost vigilance and is working vigorously to protect Filipinos against COVID-19,” he said.

Duque reminded the public to “practice personal protective measures such as hand hygiene, social distancing, and proper cough etiquette.”

-Duque: Avoid unnecessary travel, postpone mass gatherings-

“Avoid unnecessary travel and postpone mass gatherings, as well. It is our individual responsibility to protect ourselves and the people around us. Only through collective action in our communities will we be able to limit the spread of the virus,” the Health Chief said.

The DOH said that the current gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 is through laboratory-based Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing.

-Five more laboratories for COVID-19 testing set up-

Duque said that RITM has enabled other laboratories in different parts of the country for COVID-19 tests. Two are in Metro Manila, one in Northern Luzon, one in the Visayas region, and another one in Mindanao.

“RITM, with the assistance of WHO, is currently capacitating five Subnational Laboratories for PCR testing: San Lazaro Hospital and Lung Center of the Philippines in Manila, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center in Northern Luzon, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in the Visayas region, and Southern Philippines Medical Center in Mindanao,” a DOH statement said.

“In addition, efforts are underway for the University of the Philippines – National Institutes of Health to be similarly capacitated,” it said.

-Expanding rapid testing for COVID-19-

The DOH said has received several proposals of rapid testing kits, including one that has been developed locally. To date, these kits have yet to be listed or validated under the WHO Emergency Use List. Such validation is necessary to ensure accuracy of test results.

“DOH is determined to expand our testing capacity for COVID-19 to immediately ascertain that cases are identified and dealt with. We are studying these proposals to ensure that they are accurate and safe for the public’s use.” Duque said.

“Enhanced testing capacity is a prerequisite to prevention and containment, hence DOH is placing expansion of testing centers as its topmost priority,” he added.