Pres. Duterte thanks Japan for donating 1M AstraZeneca doses

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Roa Duterte thanked the government of Japan for donating over 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the country.

The additional 1 million AstraZeneca doses from Japan that arrived on Thursday night, July 8, brought the total number of vaccine doses so far delivered to the Philippines at over 18.5 million.

President Duterte himself witnessed the arrival of the vaccine doses from Japan, saying this would help the county in its quest to achieve herd immunity.

“Let me thank the Government of Japan and the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for working with the Philippine government in ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

“These more than one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will surely go a long way in our quest for herd immunity,” he said.

The President said “Japan continues to be our strong partner in various development programs.”

He also noted the cooperation between the Philippines and Japan in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic was “truly an indication of the deep friendship between our two countries.”

Duterte also thanked Japan for helping provide cold chain transport and ancillaries for the vaccines.

“Again, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Japan for all the assistance you have extended to our country during this challenging time. By providing cold chain transport and ancillaries, you have enabled us to ensure the safe and efficient transport of these vaccines and preserve its quality and integrity,” he said.

With the arrival of the additional vaccines from Japan, the President again urged Filipinos to get vaccinated to beat the pandemic.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to acquire “a sufficient supply of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for all of our countrymen.”

“I therefore urge everyone to get vaccinated and help prevent the further spread of the virus. We should all continue to follow safety and health protocols, even when fully vaccinated.”

“Together, let us beat the pandemic and ensure our way towards a better and brighter tomorrow.”

(Eagle News Service)