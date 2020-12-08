Pres. Duterte tells LGUs to look for available hotels, inns to house COVID-19 suspected cases

Says he will assume “full responsibility” for paying hotels

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte directed all local government units to look for hotels, motels and inns which can be used as temporary isolation facilities for people who have been swabbed for COVID-19 where they will await test results, and eventually stay while under quarantine if they test positive.

Duterte observed there is not enough spaces or areas where people suspected of having COVID-19 can stay. Putting them in hospitals while awaiting test results is also not safe and, according to the President, a thing of horror.

“There’s a dearth of space for people who are suspected of having the virus. Ang problema nito is ganito, ikaw naman kung dalhin ka doon sa ospital, it’s kind of a morbid thing really for anybody. It could be traumatic for a guy na pag-swab, dalhin ka doon sa — you are whisked to the hospital and you stay there. To some people staying in the hospital is really a horror thing because ‘yung iba hindi nga na-ospital — na-ospital ni minsan sa buhay nila,” he explained in his recent “Talk to the Nation.”

Duterte said local governments should arrange that available hotels can be made to accommodate suspected COVID-19 cases, and they will be paid by the government.

And if a hotel is selected, then it follows that they will not anymore accept other visitors since they will be put at risk for possible COVID-19 transmission.

“So I’ll leave it to the city government and we will talk about it later. Itong mga hotel na bakante tutal pagkatapos niyan, you can always decontaminate the rooms. We will do it for you. Arrange with the hotels na puwede mo munang gamitin lalo na sa panahon na ito,” he said.

President Duterte said he will “assume full responsibility” of paying these hotels. He said he would ask Congress to help him in this.

Duterte said he would make sure that these hotels which will agree to house suspected COVID-19 cases would be paid on time.

“And to the owners of hotels, inns, motel maybe kung wala ng iba, nagkulang, to accommodate the Filipinos who are in need of help. I will assume the full responsibility of paying you pagdating ng panahon. I will see to it that… I will ask Congress, I will plead sa kanila na hanapan ng paraan bayaran kayo. And I will personally see to it that you are paid on time,” he explained.

The Philippine leader also suggested that simple meals for the suspected COVID-19 cases be included in the budget. He said a simple meal would include rice, one viand and soup.

-Gov’t to do decontamination procedures –

Duterte also said that hotels should not worry about decontamination procedures, as it is the government which would handle this for them.

“They do not have to worry about an afterwards thing of itong hotel mo ma-contaminate. We will do the necessary protocol to decontaminate or to kill the — whatever there is in the room. Madali lang man ‘yan. Pagbigyan ninyo ‘yung mga kababayan natin,” he said.

“So ‘yung mga local governments are put on notice that I have directed you to make necessary arrangements with the vacant motels, hotels na patirahin muna ninyo ‘yung mga COVID patients.”

“Now, if a hotel is chosen or selected, then it behooves upon the medical guys to let it be that way meaning na huwag na ninyong papasukan ng ibang healthy persons. That inn or hotel remains to be a medical facility for those afflicted with COVID. It’s no longer available to the public,” he explained in his Monday night address.

But Duterte said that resorts should not be used to accommodate COVID-19 suspected cases since beaches are the “only escape of leisure for many of the Filipinos.”

(Eagle News Service)