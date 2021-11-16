Pres. Duterte tells IATF, LGUs to issue restrictions for unvaccinated kids going to malls, public places

Reminds parents not to expose their children below 12 years old to COVID danger after death of 2 year old who got COVID after mall visit

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte instructed the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to come out with rules that would not allow minors, especially those below 12 years old, to go to malls and other closed spaces so that they would not be exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Duterte reminded local government units (LGUs) to also come out with ordinances that would regulate the entry of unvaccinated minors inside malls.

The president issued the reminder after a two-year old child died due to COVID-19 after visiting a mall.

Duterte reminded the parents especially to be mindful of this, and not bring their children, particularly those 12 years old and below, to malls and other places where they would be exposed to many people.

“I saw a recent report whereby a two-year-old — a two-year-old child was tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting a mall. Alam ko kayong mga magulang gustong-gusto ninyong ipasyal ang mga anak ninyo after staying for so long inside your home due to lockdowns. Pero isipin ninyo kung maliliit pa ang mga anak ninyo at hindi pa bakunado, do not expose them to the virus or virus. Wala pa silang dispe — depensa. They have no defense mechanism in their system or body sa COVID-19. Hindi katulad ng mga bakunado na,” he said in his Talk To The People on Nov. 15.

Duterte then asked the LGUs to pass restrictons that would prohibit minors in going to public places such as malls.

“On this note, I am calling all local government units to consider passing ordinances for age restriction among minors who can be allowed to go to the malls. Certainly, we cannot allow those below 12 years old or those getting or still unvaccinated to be exposed to the risk of getting COVID-19 in public places. Again, sabi dito, IATF ‘to, Task Force, we cannot allow those below — below 12 years old,” he said.

“So tandaan ho ninyo ‘yan. Again, to the parents and guardians of minors who are unvaccinated, please be mindful of the risk. Part of caring for them is thinking about their safety. I hope no one among our children will get COVID-19,” he said.

Only children aged between 12 years and 17 years old are covered by the pediatric vaccination program of the government.

There still is no emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines for the administration of children below 12 years old.

Duterte reminded Filipinos that all should still follow the minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

But parents have the primary responsibility to protect their unvaccinated young children from the COVID-19 virus, saying that the virus is still in the air.

“It’s up for us really to just take care na hindi tataas uli so that you will have to obey what government would tell you to do because it is for the good of the country and for you. Sumunod lang po kayo. Mababa na ngayon. Kita mo we are allowing everybody to go out except children who cannot be mixed in a crowded places because wala pa silang depensa sa katawan,” the President said.

“Wala pang — hindi pa naman sila puwedeng mabakunahan. Eh tapos dalhin ninyo doon sa may mag-atsing, mag-ubo, lahat ‘yan. The — the virus

is still in the air. So I hope that would really heed the warning of — hindi ito akin, warning ito ng mga experts, mga doktor,” he added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the public should avoid the 3Cs — closed spaces, crowded areas, and close-contact settings.

