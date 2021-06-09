Pres. Duterte tells his daughter Sara, “Don’t run for president”

“‘You do not deserve it. Anak kita, maawa ako sa iyo,” he tells his daughter

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said he had talked to his daughter, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte, and advised her not to run for the presidency.

The President said he talked to “Inday” Sara – which is how he calls her daughter – and said that he was advising her not to run for the highest post of the land because he loves her, and he takes pity on her.

Duterte said he talked to his daughter when he arrived on Monday night, June 7.

“Kagabi man ako dumating. Si Inday, kinausap ko talaga kagabi, ‘Do not run. Do not ever, ever commit the mistake of running for presidency,’” he told her.

The President said that knowing his daughter, who is hardworking and responsible, she does not deserve the frustrations that come with the presidency. The pay is not enough for the amount of work to be done too. He said he is taking pity on his daughter whom he knows would do what is right.

“’You do not deserve it,’ sabi ko sa kanya. ‘You do not deserve it. Anak kita, maawa ako sa iyo. At alam ko naman na hindi ka magpunta ng kalokohan. Kaya sabihin ko sa iyo ngayon, ‘huwag kang tumakbo’,” Duterte recalled telling his daughter.

“Sinabi ko talaga sa kanya ‘yan. Wala na akong… Kagabi ‘yon. Sinabi ko, ‘Huwag kang tumakbo’,” he repeated in an exclusive interview done by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City, which aired on SMNI.

-Duterte says he has no plans to run in 2022-

President Duterte, whose term ends in 2022, said he has also no plans of running for the vice-presidency, and that he is resisting calls from his partymates at the PDP-Laban for him to run in 2022 for the second-highest position in public office.

He said he wants to retire in Davao, and rest. “Uwi ako sa Davao, mag-retire,” he said.

Duterte, 76, said the presidency is a thankless job. You get criticized, insulted and mocked. And one gets nothing but exhaustion because of too much work and worry, he said.

“Aside from that, it’s an empty — puro ka na lang trabaho diyan. Now, unless magtakbo ka ng presidente tapos mangurakot ka, ah you will become a billionaire or millionaire whichever you want. Pero is that the life that you want? Kung sobra-sobra ang pera, anuhin mo man ‘yan? Sabi ko sa kanya,” he said recalling how he talked to Mayor Sara.

-Duterte says none among presidentiables, deserve to be president-

When asked if he sees or has chosen a potential successor to him, President Duterte said there is none yet.

“Wala pa, Looking at the political horizon? Wala,” he said.

Duterte also said that among the potential presidentiables, he does not see anyone deserving to be President.

“Wala, wala akong nakita na ano deserving,” he said.

Duterte said that at the end of each day of his presidency, his only reward is knowing that he had done something for Filipinos.

“Mayroon lang isang reward diyan na at the end of the day. Magtingin ka sa kuwarto mo, magtingin ka sa papel na maraming pirmahan, you could say that you have done something for your countrymen. Iyon lang, ‘yon lang ‘yong sense of fulfillment mo

diyan,” he explained.



