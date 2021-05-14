Pres. Duterte tells Filipinos,”forego” fiestas amid still raging pandemic

“There is no way of knowing how long this (pandemic) would last,” he says

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte again appealed for everybody to avoid mass gatherings and observe minimum health protocols as Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces of Bulacan,Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

President Duterte noted that May is the month of “fiestas” but that these should be forgone for now amid the pandemic.

“Ang Mayo maraming fiesta. I do not attribute to any other religion or what. But there are a lot of fiestas kasi predominantly Catholic country ito,” he said on Thursday night, May 13.

“So ang hinihingi ko is that you not only tone down, but to forego kasi may batas. Forego to congregate, to crowd. Alam ng Diyos na love natin siya, ang problema the necessary consequence of it all,” he explained.

-Local officials accountable for violations-

President Duterte has warned all local government officials that he would make them accountable for any quarantine and minimum health protocols.

He said that the barangay officials particularly should be on the alert for any gatherings that are in violation of the health protocols.

“I will not allow the violations of the guidelines given by the Task Force. And I will hold the local

governments down to the last barangay level and, therefore, it could only be the barangay

captains, I will hold you responsible for any violation sa mga itong mga batas na hindi natutupad,” he said.

“Batas ito. This is not just — it is really a law. So you have to enforce it because if you want this

country to recover from the onslaught of COVID-19, you have to be mindful of the what is going

on and how to prevent it,” he said.

DUterte also reminded the public that this pandemic might last for a long time, so there is no reason to violate protocols that would control transmission, especially as there is still no herd immunity yet in the country.

“So be mindful of that because we are still in the pandemic and there is no way of knowing how long this would last in this planet,” he said.

The Philippines is targeting to get 70 percent of its population vaccinated by year-end to achieve herd immunity.

