Pres. Duterte tells Filipinos: “Each of us called upon to be heroes” this COVID pandemic

PHL leader says all should be inspired by country’s heroes in video message commemorating 123rd PHL Independence Day

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte joined the entire Filipino nation in celebrating the 123rd anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine independence, urging Filipinos to be inspired by the country’s heroes and to be “heroes in our own right.”

In his message, the 76-year old Philippine leader noted how the “challenges of the past year have tested our character as a nation.”

This is the second year that the Philippines is celebrating its independence day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each of us has been called upon to be heroes in our own right — in fighting for our survival and in devoting ourselves to the common good, just as our heroes did more than a century ago,” he said.

“With their noble example inspiring us, we look forward to a brighter future filled with hope that we will overcome the challenges brought by this pandemic,” he said.

“May the patriotic fervor continue to burn in our hearts. Mabuhay ang malayang Pilipinas!” the President said.

Last year, President Duterte did not attend Independence Day ceremonies due to the pandemic restrictions.

He also had a taped video message to greet the entire nation on its Independence Day.

(Eagle News Service)