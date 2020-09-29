Pres. Duterte tells Facebook “we have to talk” after deletion of FB accounts linked to gov’t campaigns

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte warned Facebook that their operations in the country could be restricted after it had taken down Facebook accounts of the government connected with the services of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as advocacy campaigns of the Philippine government.

“Facebook, listen to me. We allow you to operate here hoping that you could help us also. Now, if government cannot espouse or advocate something which is for the good of the people, then what is your purpose here in my country,” he said in his latest address to the nation aired on Monday night, Sept. 28.

Among the Facebook pages which were deleted were those connected to help the government fight insurgency, and a campaign against communist groups’ moves to recruit Filipino youth to their ranks.

“You know, Facebook, insurgency is about overturning government. What would be the point — I said before, in my eyes — what would be the point of allowing you to continue if you cannot help us?” he said.

“We are not advocating mass destruction, we are not advocating mass massacre. It’s a fight of ideas. And apparently from the drift of your statement or your position is that it cannot be used as a platform for any… It is so convoluted. I cannot understand it,” Duterte said.

The President accused Facebook, a US-based online social media and social networking service, of favoring and believing the Left and groups which are against the government.

-Duterte says Facebook favoring the Left, opposition groups-

“Tapos iyong left, ini-encourage kayo, then you believe in the left and to the point of almost make a sweeping move to iyong sa health — website ng health, military, we are fighting a war,” Duterte said.

The 75-year old Philippine leader, who won by a wide margin in the Philippine 2016 presidential elections, had previously pushed for peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder and leader of the National Democratic Front (NDF) Jose Maria Sison, but had since lost faith in the NDF leader and the Left for their continued attacks and ambushes on the police and the military amid the peace talks.

His government had launched a program to win back former New People’s Army rebels to return to society, and leave their armed struggle.

Duterte said his government has to talk with Facebook about their move to delete government-backed social media accounts. He accused the social media networking service of supporting Facebook pages that promote rebellion.

“Tell me kung bakit hindi ko magamit para sa kapakanan ng taong-bayan? If government cannot use it for the good of the people, then we have to talk. We have to talk sense. If we are promoting the cause of the rebellion which is already — which or rather which was already here before you came, and so many thousands of my soldiers and civilians dying, then if you cannot reconcile the idea of what your purpose is or was, then we have to talk. I don’t know what I will do, but we have to talk,” he explained.

“Hindi na puwede na. You cannot lay down a policy for my government. I allow you to operate here. You cannot bar or prevent me from espousing the objectives of government,” he said.

Duterte said that the his job as President of the country is to “protect government interest.”

“It’s not even anybody’s job, akin iyan. To protect government interest always. If you cannot help me protect government interest, then let us talk. We may or we may not find the solution. If we cannot, then I’m sorry,” he said.

“No government in this wide world espouses killing or execution or whatnot. But you know that there is a left there — the left is the National Democratic Front and that’s the — then they have the New People’s Army as an organ of that,” he said.

“So, kung hindi tayo magkaintindihan diyan, mag-usap tayo ulit. Is there life after Facebook? I don’t know. Pero mag-usap tayo (Let’s talk),” Duterte added.

(Eagle News Service)