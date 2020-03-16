Pres. Duterte tasks DSWD, mayors, barangay captains to send food to quarantine-affected residents in Luzon

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte tasked all local government officials – from mayors down to the barangay officials – to send out food to their constituents who are affected by the Luzon-wide month-long enhanced community quarantine that took effect Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

“The barangay captains should call a number and at least food, rice and some — yung ulam pwede ninyong ibigay sana para sa ating mga kababayan,” President Rodrigo Duterte said in his public address regarding the stricter measures announced on Monday night, March 16.

The President also tasked the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to help the barangay captains in this food servicing scheme, and particularly mentioned DSWD Secretary, former general Rolando Bautista during his public address.

“Ang isa naman, we have the DSWD under General Bautista. Siya ‘yung magiikot through the barangay captains,” Duterte said.

The 74-year old Philippine leader said that barangay captains are “mandated to work” in this emergency situation where mass public transport has been suspended, and even movement of private vehicles is restricted until April 12, 2020.

“Mabigat itong trabaho ninyo ngayon, pareho tayo. I am not saying that you should work also. No, you are mandated to work. So dito, ang para isang linya lang, General Bautista — si Secretary Bautista.. will have his people go around and look for people who are hungry,” President Duterte said.

“And that is the job of the mayor kasi ikaw ‘yung mayor ng barangay mo, ikaw ang maghanap para isang tumbok lang ang gobyerno and we can give the help necessary. I hope that I have my — made myself clear on this,” he explained.

-Duterte: I have to act fast –

Duterte said that upon studying the worldwide situation on coronavirus disease, he realized there was a “need for extreme caution during such a time as this.”

“I have come to the conclusion that stricter measures are necessary. For this reason, pursuant to my powers as President under the Constitution and Republic Act No. 11332, I am placing the entire mainland of Luzon under [Community] Quarantine until April 12, 2020,” he said.

Duterte said that even certain areas of Luzon had already reported COVID-19 cases. The country’s total cases also hit 142 with the addition of two more cases on Monday.

The Department of Health reported infections in Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, Bulacan, and Laguna, among others.

Duterte said that he does not have the luxury of time to validate all these reported infections coming out.

“Pati na ang Luzon kasi sa ibang lugar may pumuputok na. And since we cannot — we do not have the luxury of time of waiting whether or not it is really true or validating that this is real,” he said.

“I cannot go into a guessing game. See? I have to… I have to act.”

Duterte said that, in the meantime, during this quarantine period, he has been assured by owners of food conglomerates, including San Miguel Corporation president and CEO Ramon Ang, that there is enough food for the people.

“Now, I have been assured by Ramon Ang mismo of San Miguel and the other food conglomerates that there will be sufficient food, that there will be no hunger in the coming weeks because we have enough supplies,” he said.

