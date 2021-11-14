Pres. Duterte talks of his disappointment with Sara’s VP run, says he might run for VP too

Says he suspects Sara’s decision was influenced by Bongbong Marcos

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday, Nov. 14, that he would be announcing his decision on whether he would run for vice-president or not in the “next few hours” as he talked of his disappointment that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, decided to run for vice-president, instead of running for the top post.

In an exclusive interview of “Banat By,” the 76-year old Duterte whose term will be ending on June 30 next year, said his daughter did not tell him beforehand about her decision to run as a vice-presidential candidate, and her talks with former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

During the interview, he said he could not understand why his daughter Sara decided to go for the vice-presidency, when she was already topping surveys on possible presidential candidates early on and noted that Sara was even ahead of Marcos in the surveys.

He said he suspected that his daughter’s decision to run for the vice-presidency may have been influenced by Marcos.

In the exclusive interview “Sagot ni PRRD after filing ni Sen Go for Presidency (FULL INTERVIEW)” with “Banat By” on Sunday, President Duterte stressed that he did not like the developments last Saturday, Nov. 13. He also categorically said that he would not support Marcos, nor senator Manny Pacquiao who had earlier sought his support. Duterte said he would instead fully support his former long-time aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and vouched for the latter’s integrity and honesty.

“I said in a matter of hours, you will know, I will make the announcement. Baka, baka (I might, I might)” he said referring to his possible vice-presidential bid, “para malaman ng tao na hindi ko nagustuhan ang nangyari (so that the people would know that I did not like the turn of events).”

But President Duterte said he is not blaming his daughter for her decision, since they have not been talking at all.

“Hindi ko naman siya sinisi. Kasi di naman kami nag-uusap. Yung desisyon nila ang ayaw ko (I’m not blaming her because we have not been talking. Their decision is what I’m not in favor of),” Duterte said.

“I’m sure yung pagtakbo ni Sara, desisyon nila Bongbong yun (I’m sure that Sara’s run [for the vice-presidency], that’s the decision of Bongbong’s camp)” he said.

-PRRD notes daughter Sara was topping surveys, is even ahead of Marcos-

“Nagtataka ako sabi ko. Siya (Sara) ang number 1 sa survey, kung bakit siya pumayag na tatakbo lang ng Bise. Siya ang mataas ang rating e,” the President said candidly.

(I was puzzled. She was the number 1 in survey; why did she agreed to settle for the vice-presidency. She was the one with the high ratings)

Duterte, in his tell-all interview with Banat By, said that because of Sara’s move, Senator Go had to withdraw his candidacy although his heart was already set on running for the second highest national post in next year’s election. This was because Go did not want to fight the presidential daughter and hurt President Duterte in the process.

Duterte said that he only learned about Sara’s final decision when his daugther filed her candidacy as vice-presidential bet under Lakas CMD on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“Totoo na hindi ko talaga alam, nalaman ko nung nag-file na siya,” he said in the exclusive interview by “Banat By” on Sunday, Nov. 14.

(It’s true that I did not really know about it. I only learned of it when she already filed her candidacy)

Duterte said Sara’s move hurt Senator Go so much. But since the Go loved the Dutertes, he decided to withdraw his candidacy for the vice-presidency, he said.

-Go’s presidential bid, suggested by Duterte-

The President said it was he who suggested to Go, his former long-time aide, to go for the presidency instead.

“Alam ko na pinagbigyan kami ni Bong, dahil sa matagal na serbsyo sa akin.. At naawa ako sa kanya,” the President said during the “Banat By” interview.

“Whatever will be your decision, I will support you as a matter of principle,” he told Go.

Duterte disclosed that Go had been so emotionally affected on Saturday, Nov. 13, when Sara did file her candidacy for the vice-presidency. He said his daughter did not even talk to them about that at all.

The President said he only learned about Sara’s decision to run for the vice-presidency when it was reported in the media.

“Sa media, doon ko nalaman na tatakbo siya ng vice-president (It was in the media that I learned about her run for the vice-presidency) — . Dalawang certificate of candidacy ang hiningi siya sa Lakas e, for president and vice-president (She sought two certificates of candidacy – for the presidency and the boce-presidency)” Duterte said of his daughter’s moves.

“Di ko tinatanong. Hindi rin naman kami nag-uusap. Matagal na ( I did not ask. We have not been talking at all for a long time now),” he said.

-Full support for Go-

Duterte said that Senator Pacquiao had also asked for his support before the events on Saturday, Nov. 13. The November 9 meeting in Malacanang was the result of Pacquiao’s earlier request to meet with him, Duterte said.

But Duterte said he would not support Pacquiao, nor Marcos.

“Hindi ako magsuporta sa kanya (Pacquiao) Hindi rin ako magsuporta kay Marcos, basta ako kay Go. Niloko nila e. (I won’t support him [Pacquiao]. I also would not support Marcos. I will support Go. They fooled him),” he said.

“Nakita mo naman ang takbo ng nangyari. Bigyan nyo lang ako ng ilang oras lang, malaman na nila, kung sino ang umikot (You can see the turn of events. Just give me a few hours),” he said.

“Hindi ako nagpapa-ikot. Hindi ako mananalong Presidente ng Pilipinas kung pinaikot lang ako ng tao. Bigyan nyo lang ako ng ilang oras… ilang oras lang para magka-alaman,” President Duterte said.

He said that when Go teared up and became emotional at one time in a public event because of rumors going around that Mayor Sara would run for vice-president, he told Go not to be disheartened.

“Sabi ko nga nung umiyak siya in public., ‘bakit ka mag-iyak? Karaming posisyon. Pareho lang ang pagod nyan. Hayan ang president(ial position). Eh di tumakbo ka ng president. Baka maawa ang Diyos sa iyo (I said when he teared up in public. Why would you cry? There are a lot of positions. There’s the presidency. Run as a presidential bet. God might take pity on you) ,” Duterte reportedly told Go.

He stressed that his support for Go’s presidential bid was a “matter of principle.”

“Kaya nga maski matalo kami, e kainin namin. Basta ako, pag ako nagsabi sa tao na susuportahan kita, susuportahan kita. Alam ninyong mas isang salita lang ako. Yun yun. (So even if we lose, we’ll take that. As for me, when I give my word that I will support you, that’s it. You know that I’m true to my word. That’s it),” Duterte added.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said that the President would come back to the Comelec’s office on Monday, and would go for the vice-presidency, but later said that the public should wait for further developments.

The deadline for the substitution of candidacy is on Monday, Nov. 15.

