Pres. Duterte swears in new NCCA board and executive council members, honors “Ani ng Dangal” awardees

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte swore in office the new members of the Board of Commissioners of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and its Executive Council on Wednesday, Feb. 26, calling on them to “continuously work towards the development of Filipino culture and the arts.”

At the same time, the President also honored 52 awardees of the 12th Ani ng Dangal comprised of talented artists from various fields. Honored during Wednesday’s event were dancers, singers, musicians, literary writers, film directors and performers, architects, visual artists and designers, as well as multi-disciplinary artists.

“I am confident that you will continuously demonstrate your voluntary support for the further development of Philippine culture and arts and the preservation of the Filipino heritage,” he said during the ceremony in Malacanang on Wednesday where he congratulated the new NCCA appointees, as well as the Ani ng Dangal awardees.

“May you continue to uphold Filipino values and continuously work towards the development of Filipino culture and the arts, which is vital to the creation of an enlightened nation,” he said.

The President also described the Ani ng Dangal awardees as representing “the best of what the Filipino can be, and what the arts can do to uplift the whole nation through talent, vision and excellence”

“Our rich culture and arts reflect and define the Filipino people’s national identity and the values, which are vital to nation building,” he added.

He said that he expected them to continuously promote Filipino cultural heritage here and abroad.

The Ani ng Dangal Awards is an annual celebration of Filipino talent recognizing successful Filipinos in the field of arts around the world.

Below is the full list of the 12th Ani ng Dangal awardees:

ARCHITECTURE

Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2

CINEMA

Angeli Bayani

Alden Richards

Barbara Miguel

Crisel Consunji

Dante Rivero

Judy Anne Lumagui Santos-Agoncillo

Jun Robles Lana

Kristopher King

Mamang (Produced and Directed by: Denise O’Hara)

Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas-Sibayan

Maxine Eigenmann

Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico)

Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)

Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo

Rody Vera

Signal Rock (Produced and Directed by: Chito Roňo)

Wing Chair (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)

DANCE

Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo

Bayanihan

Halili-Cruz Dance Company

Lairca Reigne Nicdao

Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla

Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen

Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caňeda

LITERARY ARTS

Bienvenido Lumbera

Kristian Sendon Cordero

Ricardo de Ungria

MUSIC

Acapellago

Imusicapella Chamber Choir

Joana Ruth Tumpalan

Ligao National High School Voice Choral

Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa

Nilo Alcala

Ramon Lijauco, Jr.

UP Los Banos Choral Ensemble

VISUAL ARTS

AllanRey Salazar

Anthony Into

Celso Beringuel Creer II

Danilo O. Victoriano, Jr.

Donell C. Gumiran

Glenn Campanilla

Jesus Ramos Tejada

Jophel Botero Ybiosa

Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan

Leonard Pauig Ranjo VISUAL ARTS

Maria Felicity Tejada

Marwin Javier

Mia Serano

Rhedel Cabrera Sy

Rogel Cabisidan

Worth Wisdom Lodriga

(with a PND report)