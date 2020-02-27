Pres. Duterte swears in new NCCA board and executive council members, honors “Ani ng Dangal” awardees

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte swore in office the new members of the Board of Commissioners of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and its Executive Council on Wednesday, Feb. 26, calling on them to “continuously work towards the development of Filipino culture and the arts.”
At the same time, the President also honored 52 awardees of the 12th Ani ng Dangal comprised of talented artists from various fields. Honored during Wednesday’s event were dancers, singers, musicians, literary writers, film directors and performers, architects, visual artists and designers, as well as multi-disciplinary artists.
“I am confident that you will continuously demonstrate your voluntary support for the further development of Philippine culture and arts and the preservation of the Filipino heritage,” he said during the ceremony in Malacanang on Wednesday where he congratulated the new NCCA appointees, as well as the Ani ng Dangal awardees.
“May you continue to uphold Filipino values and continuously work towards the development of Filipino culture and the arts, which is vital to the creation of an enlightened nation,” he said.
The President also described the Ani ng Dangal awardees as representing “the best of what the Filipino can be, and what the arts can do to uplift the whole nation through talent, vision and excellence”
“Our rich culture and arts reflect and define the Filipino people’s national identity and the values, which are vital to nation building,” he added.
He said that he expected them to continuously promote Filipino cultural heritage here and abroad.
The Ani ng Dangal Awards is an annual celebration of Filipino talent recognizing successful Filipinos in the field of arts around the world.
Below is the full list of the 12th Ani ng Dangal awardees:
ARCHITECTURE
Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2
CINEMA
Angeli Bayani
Alden Richards
Barbara Miguel
Crisel Consunji
Dante Rivero
Judy Anne Lumagui Santos-Agoncillo
Jun Robles Lana
Kristopher King
Mamang (Produced and Directed by: Denise O’Hara)
Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas-Sibayan
Maxine Eigenmann
Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico)
Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)
Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo
Rody Vera
Signal Rock (Produced and Directed by: Chito Roňo)
Wing Chair (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)
DANCE
Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo
Bayanihan
Halili-Cruz Dance Company
Lairca Reigne Nicdao
Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla
Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen
Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caňeda
LITERARY ARTS
Bienvenido Lumbera
Kristian Sendon Cordero
Ricardo de Ungria
MUSIC
Acapellago
Imusicapella Chamber Choir
Joana Ruth Tumpalan
Ligao National High School Voice Choral
Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa
Nilo Alcala
Ramon Lijauco, Jr.
UP Los Banos Choral Ensemble
VISUAL ARTS
AllanRey Salazar
Anthony Into
Celso Beringuel Creer II
Danilo O. Victoriano, Jr.
Donell C. Gumiran
Glenn Campanilla
Jesus Ramos Tejada
Jophel Botero Ybiosa
Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan
Leonard Pauig Ranjo VISUAL ARTS
Maria Felicity Tejada
Marwin Javier
Mia Serano
Rhedel Cabrera Sy
Rogel Cabisidan
Worth Wisdom Lodriga
(with a PND report)