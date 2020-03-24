Pres. Duterte signs “Bayanihan To Heal As One Act” giving him additional powers to address COVID-19 crisis

Calls for unity for the nation to beat the pandemic

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 signed into law the “Bayanihan To Heal as One Act” that gives him additional powers to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in the country.

With the signing into law of the Act, the President assured the entire nation that the government would tirelessly work to beat the pandemic together with all the Filipinos.

He also called for unity, saying that together the nation can beat COVID-19.

“To the Filipino people, rest assured that your entire government is working hand-in-hand to safeguard your health, safety and well-being in the face of the threat posed by COVID-19,” he said in a televised addressed late Tuesday night, March 24.

“We will address all the different issues brought about by this pandemic as well as ensure the protection of all of our people, especially those who are serving in the frontlines. Supplies of food, water and other essentials will be provided to you throughout this ordeal. Financial assistance will also be extended especially to those in the margins and the vulnerable groups,” he said.

“Gagawin namin ang lahat. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan,” he added.

The Act authorizes the President for the immediate implementation of measures for the effective education, detection, protection, and treatment of people versus COVID-19; expediting the accreditation of testing kits and facilitating the prompt testing by public and designated private institutions; providing allowance or compensation and shouldering medical expenses in favor of public and private health workers; directing establishments to house health workers, serve as quarantine areas, or relief and aid distribution locations, as well as public transportation to ferry health, emergency, and frontline personnel; ensuring the availability of essential goods, in particular food and medicine, and protecting the people from illegal and pernicious practices affecting the supply, distribution and movement of certain essential items; directing the extension of statutory deadlines for the filing of government requirements and setting grace periods for payment of loans and rents; and providing subsidy to low-income households and implementing an expanded and enhanced Pantawid Pamilya Program.

-Pres. Duterte thanks Congress-

In this televised address to the nation, President Duterte thanked Congress “for granting the executive department with special powers — through the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act — to effectively respond to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

“I particularly thank Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano for the strong and decisive leadership you have demonstrated in shepherding this measure to fruition during this critical time in our national history,” he said.

“To the members of both houses of Congress who sponsored and voted for this measure, I express my sincerest gratitude to all of you for granting our most urgent requests. Finally, the Executive Department can move, decide and act freely for the best interest of the Filipino people during this health crisis,” the President added.

Section 5 of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, tasks the President to submit a weekly report to Congress regarding actions taken on the COVID-19 crisis. It also calls for a creation of a joint congressional oversight committee to review the orders, rules and regulations issued during the implementation of the Act.