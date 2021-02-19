Pres. Duterte should consider new variants in Cebu in decision whether to shift to MGCQ, says UP OCTA research

Says COVID-19 virus mutations in Cebu, a “real cause of concern”

(Eagle News) – The presence of new virus mutations confirmed in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu, is a “real cause of concern” for the entire country, especially in Metro Manila where there is more concentration of people, according to the UP-OCTA Research team.

Dr. Guido David, head of the UP Octa-Research Team, also said that President Rodrigo Duterte should take into consideration this new development of two COVID-19 mutations happening in Cebu.

“Definitely, the President should consider these new variables. Yung may variant na umiikot,” he said regarding the proposal to place the entire country, including Metro Manila, under the more relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine.

In an interview with NET25’s latest news and current affairs show, “Balitalakayan,” Dr. David noted how COVID-19 cases spiked recently in Cebu City from less than 10 cases daily in December to more than 200 daily cases recently.

He said that it is also vital that these variants or COVID-19 virus mutations from Cebu should not enter Metro Manila.

“The situation will be a lot more critical here sa Metro Manila na mas maraming tao, mas dikit-dikit ang mga tao (where people are more concentrated),” David said.

The economic cluster of the Inter-Agency Task Force against Emerging Infectious Diseases, particularly the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), is pushing for the entire country to be placed under MGCQ.

Dr. David said that their group respects the proposal of the IATF economic cluster since this branch is particularly concerned in reviving the economy.

“Kami naman, we’re looking at the public health risk aspect,” he said.

“The President will take all these into considerations. Ano yung paramount concern and will try to balance these factors. And will make a decision accordingly,” the UP Octa Research team head said.

Dr. David said that they at the UP Octa Research “will respect the decision of the President.”

Easing of restrictions always carry a risk. What Metro Manila mayors in case Metro Manila shifts to MGCQ from GCQ is to be more mindful of any rise in cases.

The public should also be reminded that the threat of getting COVID-19 is still there, especially since vaccination has not yet started in the country.

“The burden is on the local government,” Dr. David said.

(Eagle News Service)