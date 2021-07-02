Pres. Duterte says statement on possible running for VP next year, part of leverage, “political posturing”

“To maintain equilibrium, consider me a candidate for the vice presidency at this time,” says Duterte

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said his frequent statement that he could run as vice-president in the May 2022 elections is part of his “political posturing” and his way of maintaining political “leverage”

The 76-year old Philippine leader known for his unpredictability and unconventional ways, told the media during the inauguration of the LRT 2 East Extension Project, that he does not want to become a lame duck president as he enters the last year of his term.

Duterte said the possibility of him running for vice-president is part of his “leverage” in politics.

“Pang-ano lang ‘yon sa politika, leverage ang… You – — you would know what is a lame duck…. Posturing ‘yan eh. Political posturing so that they would not treat you badly kasi paalis na ako,” he said.

-What he plans to do if ever he runs and wins as VP-

President Duterte said that if ever he runs for vice-president next year, and he wins, but the President who wins is not an ally of his, then he said he might just go around the ASEAN region to help maintain cohesive relations among the ASEAN member countries.

He could also continue his campaign against crime and illegal drugs, and help the police and the military in their efforts to maintain peace and order.

“Ngayon, kung tatakbo ako ng vice president, manalo ako, kung hindi ko kaalyado ‘yang presidente, all I have to do is to join the military and the police in the fight against crime, drugs, especially criminality and all, and also maybe go around the ASEAN countries for a more cohesive relation between them kasi wala na ako eh,” he said.

-Maintaining equilibrium-

Duterte explained that he intentionally keeps people guessing if he would be running as vice-president “to maintain equilibrium.”

“Maybe at this time you can say that — maybe para to maintain the equilibrium sa lahat, consider me a candidate for the vice presidency at this time,” he said.

He also mentioned his promise to support Majority Floor Leader Rep. Martin Romualdez when he runs for Vice-President. He recalled what he told Romualdez at the height of the wrangling for the House Speakership between lawmakers Alan Peter Cayetano and Lord Allan Velasco.

“Kasi I promised him. Ganito ang nangyari niyan ulitin ko. Noong bagong eleksyon, pagkatapos, nagpunta si Lord Velasco, si Speaker, pati si Cayetano. Eh nag-aano sila kung sino talaga. Pumasok itong latecomer na si Romualdez. Sinabi ko kay Romualdez, ‘Huwag ka…’ I — I pulled him aside in one corner and I whispered to him, ‘Huwag mo na lang guluhin because if you run for may — vice president, I will support you.’,” he said.

“So if Romualdez would hang on to that commitment — sabi ko nga, if there is space lang, kung wala, eh ‘di wala.”

(Eagle News Service)