Pres. Duterte says it’s important he remain “neutral” to ensure clean polls; won’t reveal his presidential bet

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said he would ensure clean, honest and orderly elections on May 9, and would “remain neutral,” not revealing who is his preferred presidential bet.

“Ulitin ko, you better disabuse your minds about getting into guesses and assumptions. Wala. Wala akong kandidato pagka-presidente ngayon hanggang Disyembre,” Duterte said in his latest Talk To The People.

The 76-year old Philippine leader, who will be stepping down in June this year, said it is his commitment to have “orderly, clean and honest elections.”

“I urge the government to be conscious of this because everybody would be working towards this end. I would emphasize that the military and the police focus on this event because we said we want an honest election,” he said on May 2.

Duterte said that this is also the reason why he does not want to reveal his candidate for president.

“Towards this attaining the clean and honest election, the reason why I am not supporting any candidate, by inference or implied or a direct, wala ako. Huwag kayong maniwala diyan na kasi dahil ay nagpunta ako doon, that I raised the hand of some candidates, it does not include all because I do not know them,” he explained.

Duterte, however, had been vocal before about supporting his daughter, Sara, in her vice-presidential bid. He had initially wanted the Davao City mayor to run for president, believing she was even more popular than presidential frontrunner, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,

But when Sara decided to run as Marcos Jr’s running mate, Duterte was still vocal in supporting her.

-Duterte cabinet urged to remain “neutral”-

He, however, did not want to express support for any presidential candidate, and even urged his Cabinet to do the same.

“Hindi ko naman sila pinagbabawalan but I requested the Cabinet at the start of — ‘yung itong Cabinet meetings natin na sinabi ko kung maaari lang kayo mag-remain neutral na lang rin. Kung may kandidato ka, just keep it to yourself and vote. But let us avoid endorsing any candidates so that there will be no secondguesses or implications that we are supporting this candidate or that candidate,” the President said.

Duterte said he may have local candidates, even senators for whom he had aired his support, but as to who his presidential bet is, he remained tight-lipped.

This is what the people expects of him, he said. It would also help him guarantee honest and peaceful elections this May 9.

“Kaya nga tayo dito inaasahan ng mga tao na tayo ang mag-guarantee ng peaceful election at towards that end, importante that you are freed of the suspicion that you are for this or for that. Kasi alam mo ang presidente is president and you know… Iyong mga senador mayroon ako and the local candidates, of course. Pero sa ibang ano, wala na,” Duterte explained.

(Eagle News Service)