Pres. Duterte says he’s standing by Duque; cites need to be fair amid lack of evidence on corruption claims

Duterte says his decision may be unpopular, but fair

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte is standing by Health Secretary Francisco Duque, saying he had not seen any evidence of corruption so far amid allegations hurled against the health chief.

Duterte said that even if call to dismiss or fire Duque is popular, he analyzed the evidence and so far there is nothing to point to the health chief being corrupt or pocketing money,

“Eh ito ngayon nangyari na so ang ano is lamunin na lang ng mga tao. Eh gusto nila na si Duque, I’ll fire him, dismiss him. For what? Noon pa ‘yan, ilang buwan na ‘yan gusto nilang alisin si Duque. Sabi ko nga na wala naman akong nakita,” he said.

Duterte cited his experience as a lawyer, prosecuting fiscal in Davao, and even as one of two special prosecutors before of the Tanodbayan, the precursor of the Ombudsman. He said he is just being fair in assessing the situation, including the accusations against Duque.

“Mahirap ‘yung ganoon because whatever be the environment of the time, you have to observe fairness. Ako fair lang talaga ako,” he said.

-Duterte says if Duque resigns, he’ll accept it –

Duterte said that there were also people telling him that defending Duque or standing by him is not a popular decision. He said he would not fire or dismiss Duque just because that is the call of the majority when there is no evidence that would show he was corrupt.

“Now kayo may nagsasabi na makakasira daw sa akin ‘yan si Duque, then so be it…. Kinuha ko nga si- Duque, nilagay ko diyan, tapos ngayon nagka — ‘yung COA may ibang — iba-iba ang findings, napinturahan siya ng itim. Ako ang kumuha tapos I’ll just fire him? For what? So where is your sense of fairness?” he said.

The President said that he had fired several cabinet members and government officials and personnel already due to corruption.

“Hindi lang nga napa-publicize. Eh for one reason or another, maybe media would not want to add more humiliation sa ano. Kasi ‘pag pinaalis kita, that could only be one thing, that you are corrupt,” he said.

It would be a different thing, if he found evidence against Duque, even for corruption involving a small amount such as P5,000, he said.

Duterte said neither would he pressure Duque to resign nor tell him to go. But if he offers to resign, the President said he would accept it.

“Now ngayon, kung si Duque will offer to resign voluntarily, tatanggapin ko. Pero kung sabihin mo ako ang magsabi sa kanya ‘mag-resign ka’, that will never happen, that will never happen. Pero ‘pag may nakita ako ng mali sa kanya, maski sampung libo lang o singko mil, talagang sabi ko yayariin kita kasi ipahamak mo ako sa tao eh. Nilagay kita diyan tapos sisirain mo ako,” the President added.

(Eagle News Service)