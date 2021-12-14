Pres. Duterte says he’ll turn over reins of power to successor, but reminds bets of health protocols in sorties

Asks Comelec to issue guidelines/reminders on social distancing in political gatherings

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would be turning over the reins of power to his successor in June next year knowing that he did his best to serve the Filipino people.

“I said that as I step down in June 2022, it will be my highest honor to turn over the reins of power to my successor knowing that in the exercise of my mandate, I did my best to serve the Filipino people,” he said in his “Talk To The People” on Monday, December 13.

The 76-year old Philippine leader also reminded politicians, particularly candidates for the 2022 polls, to be mindful of minimum health protocols when doing their campaign sorties.

He said while his term ends in June next year, he wants the COVID-19 situation to have improved further at that time.

And that could only be achieved if those participating in large gatherings, including political sorties to continue to observe health protocols, particularly wearing of masks and social distancing.

-Gatherings could turn into superspreader events, says Duterte-

“Reminder again sa — in relation to this, may I implore — para na akong implorist para na akong nakikiusap na…. — implore everyone who are participating in large gatherings, whether political in nature or not, to continue exercising utmost caution and prudence in the conduct of your exercises,” he said.

“Remember that we are still in a pandemic situation and any large gathering may trigger a superspreader event,” he said.

“While we welcome these exercises as concrete and tangible manifestations of our healthy democracy, kindly temper your enthusiasm and act reasonably,” the Philippine president noted.

He stressed that the country already has many problems and is still dealing with a national emergency, particularly the COVID pandemic.

While the country’s total active COVID-19 cases continued to go down, Duterte reminded Filipinos that the virus is still there and the new Omicron variant is still a threat to all. As of Monday, Dec. 13, the total active COVID-19 cases are just over 11,000.

“Mayroon tayong national emergency and we do not also want to curtail the right of the people to freely assemble or redress of grievance or to discuss any matter that is allowable in a democracy,” he said.

Based on the latest surveys, the tandem of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and presidential daughter Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has been ranked the highest among “preferred” candidates for next year’s polls. Marcos Jr., got 51.9 percent among presidentiables, while Sara Duterte got 54.8 percent among current vice-presidentiables. Next to Marcos was Vice-President Leni Robredo who got 20.2 percent, while Dr. Willie Ong of Aksyon Demokratiko was next among VP bets with a rating of 11.2 percent.

Their campaign sorties or gatherings are also among the top crowd-drawers in the country.

-Duterte calls Comelec’s attention-

President Duterte also called the attention of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) so it could supervise or issue reminders regarding political or campaign rallies.

“I’d like to call the attention of the Comelec. Kayo man ang ano ngayon, you are the ones supervising the elections. As a matter of fact, you are the one running the show. Could you not just issue a — i-maintain lang ‘yung social distance? … Punuin mo ‘yung Luneta, as long as you maintain the regulations imposed by government kasi mahirap po ito kung magbalik,” he said.

Duterte said that the virus “might come back with vengeance” and the results could be worse.

“Babalik itong sakit na ito baka magrabe pa. We are not out of the woods. The virus is still there. Iyong status natin na national emergency nandiyan pa. So hanggang — hanggang talagang safe na, the doctors will say and the scientists will tell us that it is safe to move around and go out and mingle again in a crowd, well, hintayin muna natin ‘yan. In the meantime, let us not presuppose that since there has been a vaccine available to all, do not ever, ever presume na wala na ‘yung danger of recontamination,” he explained.

