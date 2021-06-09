Pres. Duterte says he wants to retire after term, “resists” calls to run for VP in 2022

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said that he wants to retire after his term ends in 2022, and has no plans of running for vice-president.

In an interview aired Tuesday night, June 7, President Duterte said he is resisting calls by his partymates in PDP-Laban who nominated him to run for vice-president in the 2022 elections.

Duterte said he doesn’t want to be accused of wanting to perpetuate himself in power.

“Mahirap ‘yon, Pastor, kasi mag-retire na ako. Tapos this time, ako ang mamili ng presidente. ‘Pag manalo, sabihin nila ano ko lang ‘yan, perpetuate yourself in power, so nagre-resist ako,” he said in an interview by religious pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City.

Duterte said he really wants to retire after serving in government for a long time, He said he considers his greatest achievement as having “exposed the oligarchy in the Philippines.”

“Well, ako naman, I’m ready for retirement. But if you ask me what is my greatest achievement, in a very humble way, ako, Pastor,

I exposed the oligarchy in the Philippines,” he said.

On May 31, the PDP Laban natioank council moved to adopt a resolution to convince Duterte, who is the PDP Laban party chair, to run for vice-president in 2022, and to “choose his running mate for President.”

