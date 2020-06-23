Pres. Duterte says he intends to “go around the country” but to “take precautions” amid virus pandemic

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte intends to go around the country to know the real situation on the ground regarding the COVID-19 infections, but he stressed that he would take extra precautions while doing so.

In his address to the nation on late Monday, June 22, the President said that he understands how hard it is for Filipinos to endure lockdown measures and community quarantine protocols for now as countries are still developing vaccines for COVID-19.

“Alam mo sa totoo lang if there is anybody who wants to be out to enjoy and even to live life normally, ako. Ako ‘yung ayaw talaga sa itong lockdown-lockdown. I hate it. I do not want even myself. Pero ang sabi ko sa inyo, kung kayo hindi makatiis at tinamaan kayo, sorry na lang,” he said.

“Same is true for me. If I’m reckless enough, then I’d get it because in the coming days I intend to go around the country. Magbisita ako. Magbisita pa ako ng kampo ng mga military. So I’ll just have to take precautions,” he said.

The 75-year old Philippine leader said that he is looking for an “emergency operations center” outside from Malacanang.

-Cimatu tasked to assess situation in Cebu City-

President Duterte recently tasked Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to assess the situation in Cebu City which currently has the most number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said Cimatu can also find an emergency operations center there.

“I’m sure Secretary Cimatu can look as long as he has the support and assistance of the Cebu local officials, both national and local. Kailangan ko ng tao doon to give me the, I said, the entire picture,” he said.

President Duterte then called on the Department of Health and the Department of Interior and Local Government to help Cimatu in this task.

“Kung talagang may i-lockdown man, uniformed talaga and this has to be enforced by the police. Kung magkulang ng tao, then Secretary Cimatu has the liberty of calling upon the military guys to help,” the President said.

“Kung may tao man na galit na galit dito sa pagkakulong natin, sa atin, ako. Kaya naiintindihan ko ano ang puso ninyo,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)