Pres. Duterte says he has already secured funds to buy COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte said that he has secured the “source of funds” to buy vaccines for COVID-19, and that he would get more money to provide vaccines for the entire population.

“But this I can assure you again na nakahanap na ako ng pera. I have the money already for the vaccine but hahanap pa ako ng maraming pera because you know there are now 113 million Filipinos,” President Duterte said in a televised address, but did not say how much this was.

“And to me, ideally, all should have the vaccine without exception. Lahat, para mayroon kayong lifetime — whatever, but it can provide immunity.”

The President said that the COVID-19 vaccines would be likely coming from Russia or China, and that he would want the poorest of the poor, and the country’s frontliners to be the first beneficiaries of the vaccine.

–4Ps beneficiaries, frontliners to get vaccine first-

These would include beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps, or those receiving cash aid from the government.

Frontliners such as the members of the police and the military will also be prioritized, he said.

The 75-year old Philippine leader said that after the beneficiaries of the 4Ps have been given vaccines for free, then the general public would follow.

“Again, ang mauna ang mga mahirap na walang pera, hindi makabayad. Ang listahan ‘yung doon sa Pantawid iyon, we’re giving the — the help, the assistance, giving the help, the assistance of monetary sa mga tao. May listahan ‘yan, ‘yon ang sundin. Then pagkatapos to the public,” President Duterte said.

“At — but para walang taguan, I want my soldiers pati ‘yung security forces ng bayan mauna rin kasabay ng first batch kasi kailangan ko ng mga sundalo at pulis na ready, healthy at walang COVID. And they are really vital to the security of the state for which reason they should be the first also.”

