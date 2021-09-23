Pres. Duterte says face shields no longer required to be worn outside

Face shield together with face mask only required in 3Cs- closed, crowded areas where there is close contact

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said that face shields are no longer required to be worn outside, but wearing face masks should be continued as a protection against COVID-19.

In his “Talk to the People” on Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Duterte said that the use of face shields with face masks would only be required in crowded and closed areas where there is close contact with people – also known as the three Cs.

He said that this was the recommendation of the medical experts.

“Let’s begin with the use of the face shield, ‘yung nakatakip sa mukha. I was informed of the recommendation from the Technical Advisory Group and medical experts that the use of face shield on top of face mask may be limited to high risk activities under the “Three Cs”: closed, crowded, pati close contact,” Duterte said.

“This will include indoor establishments and transport, gatherings, other activities that promote close contact as applicable,” he said.

President Duterte said that he had earlier ordered the reimposition of face shields since he was extra cautious, especially with the increased transmission of COVID-19 due to the new highly infectious variants.

He said that he felt that any contributing factor that would help prevent transmission of the virus was welcome to him, thus the requirement to wear face shields on top of face masks in the outdoor setting.

“Ngayon, sabi ko takot ako sa — lalo na ‘yung pagdating ng COVID D. I got so scared that I ordered the reimposition of the face shields. Ang akin naman nito sabi ko any — maski gaano kaliit ‘yung contributing — contributing factor niya to avoid COVID, okay na lang. What’s inconvenience?” he said.

“But I was informed that itong the Technical Advisory Group and the medical experts on the use of face shields, ah puwede na tanggalin sa labas. No more face shields outside.”

Duterte said face shields together with face masks would be worn where there is the presence of three Cs: in closed facilities, in crowded rooms, and where there is close contact among people.

“Ang limitasyon, ang face shields gamitin mo Three Cs, three C — s with “s”, Three Cs: closed whatever facility, ospital o basta magkadikit-dikit; crowded, ganoon rin, it’s a crowded room tapos closed lahat, mas delikado; and saka ang close contact, kung magkadikit-dikit ang tao. So diyan applicable pa rin ang face shield,” he explained.

“Other than that, I have ordered kung ganoon lang naman, sabi ko then I will order that we accept the recommendation itong executive department and just remember ‘yung bawal, ‘yung Three Cs: crowded, closed, and close contact. Sarado, crowded kayo, tapos close contact. Iyang tatlong na ‘yan, face shield is a must pa rin.”

He said he would follow the recommendation of the medical experts. He said implementation guidelines on this would be issued immediately.

“Iyon ang recommendation. Labas sa tatlong limitations, puwede na hindi na gumamit. Eh iyon ang recommendation, ‘yun ang masunod. Hindi naman ako expert. Mine was just a — what you would call a knee(-jerk) reaction noong dumating ‘yung balita na pumapasok — mabilis na ang pasok ng COVID D dito sa ating bansa. So, I have ordered that the implementation guidelines be issued immediately,” the President said.



