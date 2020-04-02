Pres. Duterte removes LGU execs from food, fund distribution during COVID crisis; gives task to DSWD and Galvez

Says some LGU officials have been making cuts, misusing power

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte assigned to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) the task of distributing food and financial aid to Filipinos affected by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, totally removing the local government officials from the picture saying they have been abusing their authority and are prone to corruption.

In a late night address to the nation on Wednesday, April 1, the President accused local executives of making cuts especially on funds, saying he had been receiving numerous complaints about this.

Instead, DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista and Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., who was recently appointed as Chief Implementer of the National Action Plan (NAP) against COVID-19, would manage the distribution of food and funds to the people.

“Ngayon, tinanggal ko sa politiko kasi maraming reklamo. Tinanggal ko sa politiko ‘yung distribution ng pera pati ang bigas na pagkain. Ibinigay ko kay Secretary Bautista lahat na ‘yan kasi itong DSWD may sariling distribution network na ‘yan, ‘yung Pantawid,” President Duterte said referring to the Pantawid Pamilya Program for already identified poor families.

“So meron. Idagdag na lang nila doon sa matatanggap doon sa recipient ng Pantawid. Idagdag mo na lang ang pera na ‘yan doon sa kanila kasi kanila ‘yan,” he said.

Duterte assured the public that they would receive food and the money they need while under quarantine under this system.

“Iyong pera na ‘yan, inyo ‘yan. Kaya lang hindi ko man maibibigay lahat unevenly kaya ako na ang — kami na sa gobyerno ang mag-distribute pati to determine how much,” he said.

“Do not entertain doubts about dishonesty and corruption. Hindi panahon na ‘yan ngayon. Not this time. Ako mismo nagsasabi,” the President said.

He criticized LGU officials, saying they have been using their power to “make cuts” and to bungle distribution of food packs. They called them “politicians” whom he doesn’t trust any more in the fund and food distribution.

“Kasi ‘yung iba nagdi-distribute, kina-cutting. Instead of seven gawain ninyong five doon sa itaas sa repacking. Kaya ngayon DSWD na at ‘yung pera DSWD pati si Secretary Galvez,” Duterte said.

“Naintindihan ninyo ‘yan? Wala na kayong pakialam. Tinanggal ko na ang politiko. Puro na ito sa gobyerno. Mga military ito pero retired. Civilian na ‘yan,” he said referring to former military generals Bautista and Galvez.

Duterte directed the two officials to speed up the distribution of food and money to the people as they have been waiting for too long already.

“Iyong mga goods, bigas, kung ano pang iba ibigay ng gobyerno, bilisan ninyo at pagkain ‘yan. At meron tayo sabi ko, mayroon tayong ginawang mga hakbang na to sustain us but only if there is order in the society,” he said.

“Kasi ‘pag magulo, walang order, walang distribution na mangyari kasi inaagaw, ina-ambush. Kaya mapipilitan ako na sabihin: Huwag na huwag ninyong gawin ‘yan kasi I will not hesitate to order to shoot you,” he said.

-Detention for officials, others who will abuse authority-

He again warned those involved in the repacking and distribution of food, saying he will “detain” those who won’t do this right. They will be released after the coronavirus pandemic is over, he said.

‘Yun namang mga repacking, well anyway it’s DSWD. But everybody else connected with the exercise of preparing the food and money, huwag ninyong kaltasan, huwag ninyong kunan,” he said.

“Huhulihin ko kayo and I will detain you. Makalabas lang kayo pagkatapos ng COVID kung dadating,” he said.

On Thursday morning, April 2, Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles said that if there are “grave and heinous violations,” the officials who have misused their power and had commited these violations, will be charged criminally.

He also said that the DSWD can deputize LGUs in the distribution of food and funds from the social amelioration program, but only under the very strict supervision and monitoring of the DSWD, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Hindi po hahayaan ng Pangulo na haluan ito ng pulitika or patronage politics,” Nograles said on Thursday explaining the President’s remarks on Wednesday night.

He confirmed that the President had indeed received numerous complaints about several LGU officials, but did not identify them.

The country is currently in the third week of month-long enhanced community quarantine throughout Luzon aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As of Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,311 infected individuals in the country with 96 deaths.

