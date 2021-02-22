Pres. Duterte rejects proposal to place entire PHL under MGCQ

Says economy is important, but he gives “higher premium to public health, safety”

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the recommendation to place the entire country under the more relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) protocols this March.

The decision came amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, including the presence of more infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Duterte gave his directive to the Cabinet during their meeting Monday, Feb. 22, and said that the Philippines would not be placed under MGCQ “unless there is a rollout of vaccines.”

“The Chief Executive recognizes the importance of re-opening the economy and its impact on people’s livelihoods. However, the President gives higher premium to public health and safety,” Roque said in a statement issued Monday night.

“PRRD also wants vaccination to start the soonest possible time in order to ease the community quarantine,” he added.

The recommendation for the shift to MGCQ came from the economic cluster of the Inter-Agency Task Force against Emerging Infectious Diseases, citing increasing hunger incidence in the country.

Because of this, Metro Manila and other areas currently under GCG would remain under the current quarantine classification.

Meanwhile, those currently under MGCQ would be studied if these should remain under MGCQ or be classified under GCQ, especially in areas where there are rising COVID-19 cases.

