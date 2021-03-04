Pres. Duterte receives his nat’l ID, hopes most Filipinos will get theirs before his term ends

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte received his national ID card on Wednesday, March 3, more than a month after he registered for it.

In photos released by Malacanang, President Duterte received his national ID from National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) acting secretary Karl Kendrick Chua. He registered for the national identification system on January 21 this year.

The legislation on the Philippine Identification System ID (PhilSys ID) was signed by President Duterte on Aug. 6, 2018.

It is known as the Philippine Identification System Act or Republic Act No. 11055.

Section 9 of RA 11055 requires every Filipino citizen and resident alien to personally register with the Philippine ID system.

-Eliminating need for multiple IDs-

It is meant “to promote seamless delivery of service, to improve the efficiency, transparency, and targeted delivery of public and social services, to enhance administrative governance, to reduce corruption and curtail bureaucratic red tape” and to avert fraudulent transactions and misrepresentation.

The national ID will also strengthen financial transactions and “promote ease of doing business.”

President Duterte hopes that majority of the Filipinos will get their national IDs before his term ends.

The national ID also aims to “eliminate the need to present other forms of identification when transacting with the government and the private sector”.

(Eagle News Service)