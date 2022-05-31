Pres. Duterte, President-elect Marcos greet VP-elect Sara Duterte on 44th bday

Photo courtesy Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte’s Facebook page

 

(Eagle News) – Both President Rodrigo Duterte and President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., greeted the presidential daughter, Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte, on her 44th birthday on Tuesday, May 31.

President Duterte said he is wishing his daughter “good health and success” as she takes on the role as Vice-President after her inauguration initially scheduled on June 19.

“The President’s wishes for our Vice President-elect are good health and success in her role as the second-highest official of the land,” presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said on Tuesday, May 31.

A photo of President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter Vice-President elect Sara Duterte posted by singer and media personality Imelda Papin as she greeted Sara on her birthday on May 31, 2022 (Courtesy Imelda Papin Facebook page)

President-elect Marcos Jr., on the other hand, also greeted her on her birthday today, describing her as the “best running mate and BFF.”

“Happy Birthday Mme Vice President! Cheers to the best running mate and BFF anyone could wish for!” Marcos said in his Facebook post.

A birthday greeting photo posted by President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on his Facebook page as he greeted Vice-President elect Sara Duterte on her 44th birthday on May 31, 2022 (Courtesy President-elect Bongbong Marcos’ Facebook page)

Other friends, supporters, and allies of the Vice-President-elect also greeted her on her special day.

Sara Duterte was proclaimed as the next Vice-President of the country last week, May 25, the same day that Marcos Jr., was proclaimed as the next President of the country after the completion and termination of the national canvass for their votes in Congress sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC).

President Duterte did not attend her daughter’s proclamation at the House of Representatives session hall in Quezon City.

Sara was also not accompanied by any member of her family when her hand was raised as the winning vice-president in the May 9, 2022 elections.

She, however, posted several photos of her and Marcos Jr., after the proclamation.

 

Photo courtesy Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte’s Facebook page
Photo courtesy Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte’s Facebook page

 

(Eagle News Service)