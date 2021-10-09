Pres. Duterte presents 8 PDP-Laban senate bets at Comelec office

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte showed support for the members of the senatorial slate running under the ruling PDP-Laban party when they filed their certificates of candidacy (CoC) on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Duterte, 76, whose term ends in June next year, presented the eight senatorial candidates of the PDP-Laban, including five of his cabinet members, on Oct. 8, the last day of filing of candidacies.

The PDP-Laban senatorial candidates are House Deputy Speaker Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Salvador Panelo, former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Chairman Greco Belgica, actor Robin Padilla, and journalist Reynante “Rey” Magat Langit.

Duterte raised their hands and posed for pictures with them at the Commission on Elections site in Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel, Pasay City

He also did his signature pose with the PDP-Laban senatoriables.

The original line-up included other cabinet members, namely Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque, however, said he would only run if the President’s daughter Davao City mayor Sara Duterte will run for president.

“Handa ang aking COC, bukas ang last day. Mag-vigil kami rito Malacañang kung sakaling maghahain ng COC si Mayor Sara for president,” he said on Oct. 7, a day before the Oct. 8 filing deadline.

‘Pareho kami ni Presidente that we are hoping that Sara Duterte will still run for President,” he said.

Tugade and Bello also failed to file their CoCs for the senate run.

