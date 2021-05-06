Pres. Duterte orders return of some 1k donated Sinopharm doses amid critics’ backlash

But PHL leader still to be given 2nd dose from donated batch to complete his immunization, says Palace

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the return of the unused Sinopharm doses that China has donated to the Philippine government.

This was in the face of various criticism thrown at the government after he got the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine from the 1,000 doses donated to the Presidential Security Group (PSG) which is covered under the compassionate use license issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Now, hayaan mo Secretary ano. I apologize lahat na. So to really complete the story, kindly follow it up how it — ipa-withdraw mo ang Sinopharm. So Sinopharm will not be available in the Philippines para wala ng — wala ng worries. Wala na tayong… Tutal 1,000 boxes lang naman ‘yan. Secretary Galvez, is it okay with you?” he said in his latest Talk to the Nation on Wednesday night, May 5.

Duterte acknowledged the criticism received by the government that he got the SInopharm jab, instead of the other vaccines which already has an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA.

“Ganito ho ‘yan, well, we are sorry that we committed the things that you are criticizing us for. We accept responsibility. At ako mismo nagpaturok, well, it’s the decision of my doctor. Anyway, it’s my life and kung anong ano nila ‘yong… How would I — ? Iyong concerns nila about others following,” he said.

The President said he had already talked with the envoy concerned about the return of the Sinopharm vaccine doses.

-Use of Sinopharm doses thru compassionate use legal, says Duterte –

“Just before this meeting started I had a talk with the ambassador. Sabi ko sa kanya ang mga experts nagsabi na wala pang ano ito hindi pa dumaan ng examination sa atin. Ang binigay lang ang compassionate use, which is really a legal excuse to have the compassionate use,” he said.

Although the use of the Sinopharm for the PSG and to President Duterte is legal, critics of the government said this was “not acceptable.”

“Maybe it’s not acceptable to them but it’s legal actually. When the government allowed it to be used for compassionate use, that itself was an authority for people to be injected. Pero kakaunti lang ang naturukan nito,” he said.

“So here’s a deal, sinabi ko kay ambassador criticized nila kasi hindi nga dumaan ng examination ‘yong Sinopharm, sabi ko tanggalin mo na lang. You withdraw all Sinopharm vaccines, 1,000 of them. Huwag ka na lang magpadala ng Sinopharm dito para walang gulo. Sabi ko ibigay mo lang sa amin ‘yong Sinovac na ginagamit sa lahat,” Duterte said in his Talk to the Nation.

Duterte, however, would be given the second dose from the Sinopharm vaccine as scheduled, as well as for other PSG members who had been given the first dose of Sinopharm due to health considerations, the Palace said.

“Siempre po, hindi ibabalik yung pang-second dose ni Presidente, para matapos niya yung second dose nya,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday, May 6.



