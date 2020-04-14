Pres. Duterte orders PNP to arrest anyone who will harass, discriminate against health care workers

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest anyone who will harm and discriminate against health care workers amid the current COVID-19 crisis.

Duterte said that those who will harass health care workers will face jail time. He also gave strict instructions to the police not to release such individuals until he says so.

“I’d like to order the police. If there’s a report of somebody harassing or facing a discriminatory act, you arrest the person. Huwag mong bitawan hanggang hindi ko sinabi na bitawan. Tawagan ko lang kayo kung panahon na na ano. Lalo na ‘yang binabato ‘yung bahay. Hulihin mo. Dalhin mo sa Bicutan, huwag mong i-release,” the President said in a late night address to the Filipino nation on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The 75-year old Philippine leader said he is ready to face the consequences for his latest directive, in case someone questions its legality.

“Ngayon, kung idemanda ka, sabihin mo ako. Ituro mo sa korte siya,” Duterte advised policemen.

The President said that those who attack or discriminate against health workers at this time when these same doctors and nurses are there to save lives were ignorant.

“Alam mo, ‘pag tinamaan kayo ng COVID, didiretso kayo sa ospital pagka grabe na kayo. Sinong nagsusugal ng buhay nila doon? ‘Yung mga doktor pati ‘yung health workers,” he said.

He explained that health care workers, including medical professionals, know and follow the proper procedures on disinfection when they leave hospitals and medical facilities where they are treating COVID-19 patients.

“Paglabas niyan sa hospital,…, cleaned na ‘yan sila. Naghugas na ‘yan. ‘Yung mga damit nilang sinuot doon hinubad na. Hubad lahat, walang naiwan. So huwag ninyong i-discriminate ‘yan,” he said.

The President said they have even received reports that stones were being thrown at the houses of some health care workers.

During his speech, the President gave this advice to the medical frontliners.

“At kayo namang mga health workers, kung nakita ninyo ‘yung tao nagbato ng bahay ninyo, nandoon sa ospital ninyo, alam mo na. Alam mo na kung anong gawain mo.”