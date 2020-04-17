Pres. Duterte orders DILG, LGUs to identify people who are gambling, drinking: no more aid for them

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte directed the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units to identify and investigate people who have been using their money at this time of crisis to gamble and drink, warning that these citizens would not be given financial aid by the government.

Duterte again addressed the nation on Thursday night, April 16, expressing dismay that some Filipinos gambled off and wasted the little money that they had.

“Do not expect any help from me. Sabihin ko talaga: you know wala, sorry na lang. May pera pala kayo pangsabong, may pera pala kayo pang-inom eh,” he said.

“Now itong mga local government units, I’d like the DILG to investigate sinong nagpasabong pati ‘yung nag-iinuman. Alam mo sa totoo lang ‘yung kayong nagsasabong pati nag-inuman, ibig sabihin may pera kayo,” the President said.

Duterte rued that he is thinking over and over how to make the country’s budget and savings enough to tide people over. But if some would just squander these away by gambling and drinking, then they are not helping their own families, the government and the whole country.

“There’s not enough to go around. Hindi talaga magkasya. We are getting low sa supply ng pagkain na. Ilang araw na ‘yan buong Pilipinas pinapakain mo, 18 million families. Sa isang pamilya ilagay mo na lang apat, lima. Eh ilang bunganga ‘yan. Iyong counting natin na pamilya, in a family, magtanong tayo ilan sila,” he said.

“Kaya ‘yung assistance ibinibigay ng gobyerno eh dapat talaga gamitin ninyo sa wastong paraan.”

The President directed barangay captains to and mayors to look for these people violating the enhanced quarantine protocols.

He said that these people would not be given financial aid, and he would just give the money allotted for them to Filipinos who really need money for food.

“Now for those people who are identified by the barangay captains and the mayors who are violating the quarantine, pasensiya ho kayo. Help would not… Eh kung ganun may pera pala eh. So kulang na kulang nga, ibigay ko na lang talaga sa ‘yung nangangailangan at wala nang mapuntahan.”

He also warned policemen who will be caught gambling or drinking, saying they would be punished.

“At saka ‘yang mga g***** pulis nasa sabungan lang palagi. Wala na ngang pera para pang-pamilya, waldasin pa ninyo sa mga bagay ng inuman o sugal. Kaya sabi ko maabutan ko kayo, maniwala ka, itaga mo sa kung saan mo itaga ‘yan — sa bato, sa tubig — talagang sapakin kita.”

(Eagle News Service)