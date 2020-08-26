Pres. Duterte orders digitization, direct distribution through banks of COVID-19 aid to beneficiaries

No intermediary to stop corruption

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said subsidies and financial aid for the poor and other sectors should be digitized and pass through banks so the recipient can get their benefits directly.

In his address to the nation, the President said this after the report of the Department of Finance that recommended direct distribution to beneficiaries through banks for future subsidy programs, including those related to COVID-19.

-Wage subsidy program model-

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said that this is what the DOF did on the implementation of the wage subsidy program under the Bayanihan Law where P41 billion had already been disbursed and given directly to affected employees.

“We wish to inform the President and my colleagues in the Cabinet on the latest update on the Small Business Wage Subsidy program and the factors that have made this program largely efficient and effective,” Dominiguez said in his report to the President in a meeting on August 24.

“Based on the factors and the adoption of the following principles for future subsidy programs. Number one ho, we think all subsidy programs in the future should be digitized. In other words, do through — through digitalization of all transactions,” Dominguez explained.

-Direct distribution through banks or e-wallets-

“And number two, the direct distribution of aid should be through banks or e-wallets — e-wallet accounts of the intended beneficiaries. And one of the most important factors that made this a relatively successful program is close administration oversight of the critical steps of the program,” he said.

President Duterte said that this is a good model for future subsidy programs. He had previously expressed exasperation and anger at local officials pocketing funds meant for the poor during the distribution of COVID-19 aid which was coursed through local government units, including barangays.

“Ang maganda kasi dito is sa — iyong wala ng transaction na may tao-tao, puro makina na lang at diretso na sa… Ang pinakaimportante dito is ‘yung paglagay sa — paghulog sa bangko ng gobyerno diretso ito sa empleyado,” the President said.

He noted that with no intermediary in the distribution of funds, corruption will be lessened, if not prevented altogether.

If ever there are mistakes, it would only be due to data error, and not because of corruption.

“There is no intermediary and there is no intervention of any kind lalo na tao, diretso sa inyo. Now, ang sabi ni Sonny kung may pagkakamali man, sa inyo na ‘yan sa data or data — if you want to pronounce it that way — na kayo ang nagkamali o baka nga minsan ang — well, of course ang — ang nagbibigay ng pera, whatever agency that is, but it will lessen corruption,” the President noted.

-Pres. Duterte expected to sign Bayanihan 2-

President Duterte is expected to sign the Bayanihan 2, or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, anytime after this has been ratified by both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Under this, some P165.5 billion would be distributed to affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This also includes P25.5 billion in standby funds from savings to be used to buy more COVID-19 test kits, medicines and vaccines which would be given for free to the poorest of the poor, or the beneficiaries of the government 4Ps program.

