Pres. Duterte orders addition of bus routes for Metro Manila starting Friday to ease commuter woes

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the addition of new bus routes for Metro Manila starting Friday, June 5, according to his spokesperson.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the gradual and calibrated opening of public transport is to be done as President Duterte observed the difficulties being encountered by those going to work in the Philippine capital which has been placed under General Community Quarantine starting June 1.

“Ramdam din po ng Presidente ang hirap ni Juan Dela Cruz sa pagko-commute matapos po maging GCQ at MGCQ ang mga lugar sa Manila,” he said.

“Nagbigay ng direktiba ang Presidente na dagdagan pa ang ruta ng mga bus na bumibiyahe sa Metro Manila simula po bukas, araw ng Biyernes,” he said.

Roque said that the Department of Transportation (DoTr) is opening up three bus routes starting Friday, June 5, while three more routes are expected to be opened on Monday, June 8, as part of the department’s “gradual calibrated approach” for the opening up of public trasport in Metro Manila.

He said that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is set to have a meeting witht the concerned bus operators regarding “bus deployment” in accordance with President Duterte’s directives.

“Alinsunod dito, tatlong ruta po ang binuksan ng DOTr bukas at tatlong ruta pa rin po ang idadagdag sa Lunes. Kasama po ito sa gradual at calibrated approach ng DOTr sa muling pagbubukas ng public transport. Makikipagpulong ang LTFRB sa concerned bus operators ngayong araw tungkol sa bus deployment na utos ng ating Pangulo,” Roque said in a pree briefing on Thursday, June 4.

Most businesses and work have re-opened starting Monday, June 1, in Metro Manila and other areas which are under GCQ, and in other areas with even less restrictions under Modified GCQ.

