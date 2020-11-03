Pres. Duterte names “corrupt” officials in Philhealth, Immigration; says more heads to roll in December

Duterte says some are his friends, but should be prosecuted

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte read the initial list of names of government personnel from Philhealth, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and other agencies who are already being investigated for corruption, including those who have been suspended pending prosecution of their cases.

The President said that there will be more heads to roll in December, aside from the names he read Monday night, Nov. 2.

“So, mayroon pa. The next round is will be by December. Many will lose their jobs, many will be separated from government, many will face prosecution, and many will go to jail, iyan ang sabihin ko,” Duterte warned.

President Duterte said that some of the names he read were his friends, but that this would not prevent them from being prosecuted and imprisoned if there is evidence against them. There were even friends placed on Philhealth but whom he is naming to be prosecuted for corruption.

“Ang itong mga corruption, maski sinong administrasyon ito. Nandiyan na eh kagaya ng PhilHealth. Long before itong mga tao na ito na dumating diyan, nandiyan na ‘yan. Naka-capsulize na ang corruption,” he said.

“Gusto ko nga sabihin mga kaibigan ko. May warning ako sa kanila. Sabi ko na they want to join government. Tapos sabihin ko, ‘So what is your expertise?’ Iyon, ‘yung mga ganun, engineer. So malagay ka diyan. So sinasabi ko iyong sa PhilHealth, ang mga kilala ko nilagay ko diyan,” he said on Monday night, Nov. 2.

“Sinabi ko na, ‘Bantay kayo diyan. Bantay kayo kasi delikado ‘yang lugar na ‘yan. I’ve been hearing so many stories about corruption sa PhilHealth.’ Now ito lumabas na ngayon sa Ombudsman. They are suspended for six months.”

Duterte said that they are now being investigated and prosecuted in court if there is enough evidence against them.

“And eventually they will land in jail. And that could be a problem not only for the family and everybody,” he said.

-Sworn duty to inform public-

The President said that he will name them as it was his “sworn duty” to inform the public about corrupt people in government.

“But as my sworn duty, itong mga tao na ito mga kilala ko ‘yung iba, understand that I have a duty to perform and that is to inform the public lalo na itong PhilHealth.”

The following are the officials from Philhealth who have been already suspended as of Aug. 19, whom the President named last night: Roy B. Ferrer; Celestina Ma. Jude dela Serna; Ruben John Basa; Dennis S. Mas; Shirley Domingo; Rodolfo Del Rosario [Jr.]; Raul Cominic Badilla; Israel Pargas; Angelito Grande; Lawrence Mijares; Leila Tuazon; Clementine Bautista; Eugenio Donatos [II].

-8 more Philhealth officials to be suspended-

The President read eight more names who will be suspended by the Ombudsman pending their investigation.

“Another order coming out from the Ombudsman. Ganun pa rin. Ang sanction is ‘yung suspension plus they are being investigated,” he said.

They are Arnel De Jesus; Renato Limsiaco; Israel Francis Pargas; Gregorio Rulloda; Imelda Trinidad De Vera-Pe; Lolita Tuliao; Gemma Sibucao; and Lailani Padua.

-“Criminal negligence”-

He also read the names of Philhealth personnel who had caused the delay of the release of much needed funds.

“And dito sa… Ito namang sa PhilHealth na ‘yung that’s what I cannot understand. That’s why I’m giving you only three days to process the papers. Itong tseke na ito, hinold (hold) nila, one million, without any plausible reason why, or any reason at all that is sensible, wala. Ito ‘yung parang trabaho nila ayaw nila trabahuhin,” he said.

“It’s either indolence or stupidity.”

Duterte said that the four were even from Davao. He identified them as “Roger Tong-an, Kenneth Ronquillo, Laureano Cruz, Maylene Beltran, Esperanza Carating.”

“Ito ‘yung nag-delay ng benefits sa PhilHealth. Hindi ito sindikato, iyong talagang… It’s almost a criminal negligence ‘yang ganoon eh.”

-44 personnel from Immigration Bureau under probe-

He also read 44 names of officials being investigated in the Bureau of Immigration. They are the following:

Erwin Ortañez;

Grifton Medina;

Glenn Comia;

Benlado Guevarra;

Danieve Binsol;

[Deon] Albao;

Arlan Edward Mendoza;

Anthony Lopez;

Cecille [Jonathan] Orozco;

Dennis Robles;

Bradford Allen So;

Vincent Bryan Allas;

Rodolfo Magbuhos Jr.;

German T. Robin;

Gabriel Estacio;

Ralph Ryan Garcia;

Phol B. Villanueva;

Abdul Fahad Calaca;

Danilo Deudor;

Mark Macababad;

Aurelio Lucero;

George Bituin;

Salahudin Hadjinoor;

Cherry Pie Ricolcol;

Chevy Chase Naniong;

Carl Jordan Perez;

Abdulhafez Hadji Basher;

Jeffrey Dale Ignacio;

Juan [Carlo] S. Gomez;

Clint John Simene;

Jhayson [Albelda];

Asliyah Maruhom;

Jan Christian De Villa;

Jessica Anne [Salvador];

Jennifer Timbreza;

Robern Michael Sarmiento;

Maria Victoria Jogno;

Catherine Mendoza;

Lorenz Arlei Bontia;

Paul Borja;

Hamza Pacasum;

Manuel Sarmiento;

Fidel Mendoza;

Dimple Mayumi Mallari

-Duterte: List not yet complete-

“Ito ‘yung mga tao na initially, the investigation is still going on. So wala pa tayong masabi na complete,” Duterte said.

President Duterte also said there was another official who will name who was “working sa Customs as a regular employee” but was at the same time “working as a board member” at the Development Bank of the Philippines.

“Hindi ko talaga maintindihan ang ka-__ ng tao. I mean, so brazen ang — para bang pagtingin nila talaga wala ng utak itong nakatingin sa kanila,” the President said.

He said that he is sure that this man, whom he did not name yet, will go to prison.

“If the case is pursued, maraming kaso ito sigurado. Patong ang kaso nito. From perjury to well, falsification of public document, making false entries. Marami ‘to,” the President said.

(Eagle News Service)