Pres. Duterte lauds, gives incentives to 31st SEA Games athletes for bringing honor to PHL

Hopes programs and support for PHL athletes to continue in the next administration

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte praised the Filipino athletes who participated in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, for bringing honor to the country.

Philippine athletes won 52 golds, 70 silvers, and 104 bronze medals in 37 out of 39 sports that they had joined.

During the program, 178 medalists were awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu by President Duterte.

“You did a good job and I am very happy with the results. It is not really in the winning but going there just to give the country an image. Though maligaya ako na maraming medalya ang nakuha natin,”he said.

The President also thanked the athletes for “representing the the country with resiliency, excellence, and sportsmanship, and for bringing pride and honor to the Filipino people amidst the challenges that you had to face in these uncertain times.”

He also saluted the athletes for not only showcasing their talents, but also for giving their best despite the limitations in their training due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also encourage the Filipino youth to go into sports and other productive activities.

Duterte said this would teach the young distinct Filipino values and at the same time, “uphold the country’s distinction as among the most competitive athletes in the global community.”

The outgoing 77-year old Philippine president said he hoped that Filipino athletes would continue to be supported beyond his term which ends on June 30, 2022.

-Duterte urges PSC to continue to continue support for PHL athletes-

He recognized the Philippine Sports Commission and all of the coaches who supported the athletes and trained them to reach their prime condition at the 31st SEA Games.

“While the government remains steadfast in providing firm support to the Filipino athletes, I urge the Philippine Sports Commission and other sports bodies to continue extending their full assistance to keep the Filipino athletes motivated in aiming for more victories in the future,” he said.

“It is my hope that, even beyond my term, our athletes will continue to uphold the competence, discipline, and commitment that we Filipinos are known all over the world,” he said.

-Best PHL SEA Games finish for games held in other countries-

The 31st SEA Games is the best SEA Games gold medal haul for the Philippines in games hosted outside the country.

The total medal haul for the Philippines in this year’s SEA Games is 226 medals – 52 gold medals, 70 silver medals, and 104 bronze medals.

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo won five golds, becoming the Filipino athlete with the most number of golds in 31st SEA Games.

Almost P35 million in incentives were awarded to the medalists, with the total cash incentives reaching almost P52 million, including those given to the coaches, according to the Palace.

During the recognition ceremony in Malacanang, athletes Rubilen Amit, Nathaniel Perez, and Janelle Mae Frayna represented the medalists for the symbolic awarding.

Amit won two gold medals in billiards (9 and 10 balls women); Perez, silver medal in fencing (Foil Individual Men); and Frayna, bronze medal in chess (Women’s individual Blitz).

Aside from Yulo and Amit, the other athletes who brought home gold medals for the country included Olympic gold medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, billiards ayhletes Carlo Biado and Johann Chua, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Vanessa Sarno, Philippine boxers Ian Clark Bautista, Rogen Ladon, and Olympic medalist Eumir Marcial, Muay Thai athlete Philip Delarmino, wushu atheletes Agatha Wong and Arnel Mandal, gymnast Aleah Finnegan, duathlon and triathlon athlete Kim Mangrobang, dance pairs Stephanie Sabalo and Michael Angelo Marquez, Ana Nualla and Sean Aranar, and Mary Joy Renigen and Mark Jayson Gayon; swimmer Chloe Isleta, taekwondo athlete Jocel Ninobla, Clinton Kingsley Bautista of athletics, bowler Merwin Tan,men’s shot put athlete William Morrison, and runner Kayla Anise Richardson.

The other gold medalists are triathlon athete Fernando Casares), jujitsu’s Margarita Ochoa and Annie Ramirez, fencer Samantha Kyle Catantan, kickboxers Jean Claude Saclag and Gina Iniong-Araos), kurash athlete Jack Escarpe, Pencak silat athlete Francine Padios, Muay Thai athletes Richein Yosores

Islay Erika Bomogao, men’s tennis double team Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales, judo’s Shugen Nakano and Rene Furukawa, hurdles’ Eric Cray; and the women’s gymnastic team, women’s basketball team, women’s archery team, men’s bowling team, and e-sports team.

