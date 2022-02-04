Pres. Duterte is “healthy and okay” after completing quarantine due to Covid exposure — Palace

Nograles says Duterte staying in Malacanang and is “out of quarantine”

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte is healthy for his age after his medical checkup at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, the Palace said on Friday, February 4.

This was after his quarantine period ended on Thursday, February 3, when he had his medical checkup.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said that President Duterte’s last exposure to a Covid-19 positive person was on January 28. While there was another member of the household staff who tested positive on Sunday, President Duterte is not considered a close contact in this case.

“So upon assessment ng physician ni Pangulo ‘no, ang dapat i-consider or maituturing na date of last exposure ni Pangulong Duterte to a positive Covid case was Friday, January 28, 2022. Bagama’t mayroong member of the household staff na nag-positive din for Covid, noong Sunday, January 30, 2022, upon assessment ng physician, hindi ito maituturing na exposure kay Pangulo per se kasi hindi siya close contact as per the circumstances,” he said.

Nograles said that after the President’s “routine medical checkup,” the findings showed he was “okay.”

“He is as healthy as any healthy individual at his age could be,” the presidential spokesman said in a Palace virtual press briefing.

Nograles said President Duterte tested negative for Covid-19 on January 31 and February 1.

The President did not hold his usual “Talk to the People” this week.

Nograles said President Duterte is staying in Malacanang and is already “out of quarantine.”

