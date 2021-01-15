Pres. Duterte inaugurates Skyway stage 3, says he hopes Filipinos’ lives will be better

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte inaugurated the third stage of the Metro Manila Skyway Project (MMSS-3) built to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila, saying that with the completion of the project he hoped to make life a bit easier for the Filipinos amid the pandemic.

“Today, the life of many may not really be very, very comfortable. But ang hiningi ko lang naman komportable lang na buhay. And if this will continue, the planned Skyways and more, then we will be freed of the horrendous traffic congestion that is obtaining in all cities — crowded cities in the world,” he said during the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The 19-kilometer segment of the Skyway, which runs from Buendia in Makati to NLEX in Balintawak, was completed through the joint efforts of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Citra Central Expressway Corp. and San Miguel Holdings.

By connecting MMSS-3 with Skyway Stages 1 and 2, a continuous 35-kilometer elevated expressway now directly links Alabang with Balintawak.

The project is expected to significantly contribute to a more efficient movement of goods and people from north to south, and within Manila, according to a Palace release.

“The successful completion of the Skyway is a testament to the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of our Build, Build, Build Program,” President Duterte said in a speech during the inauguration rites held at Del Monte Toll Plaza in Araneta Avenue, Quezon City.

“It attests to the endless possibilities that we can accomplish through the dynamic partnership between the government and the private sector.”

Duterte also said that his administration’s Build, Build, Build program has started to bear fruit with the completion of the Skyway project.

He also reminded government people of their responsibility to not only ensure the timely completion of all public infrastructure projects, but also to shield the public from all forms of inconvenience during constructions.

During the ceremony, he thanked the government’s private sector partners — Citra Central Expressway Corp. and San Miguel Corp – for trusting his administration to complete the project.

“Your investment has finally paid off, and the Skyway shall serve as an enduring edifice of the legacy that we will leave behind for future generations of Filipinos,” he said.

“With the trust and help of the private sector and of the Filipino people, I am confident that we can build the foundations of an inclusive, robust and prosperous nation that we can proudly leave behind to our children,” Duterte said.

The Chief Executive also thanked all the Filipino laborers who worked on the project amid the pandemic. He said that he was grateful for their work that would benefit generations to come.

“I would like to thank the Filipino laborer for his toil and sweat in making all of this possible. They may not be earning much pero ang trabaho pinakita nila will last for generations. So kung sino man ngayon ang mga trabahante dito, tanggapin po ninyo ang mainit kong pagbati,” the President said.

(Eagle News Service)