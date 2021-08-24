National, News in Photos

Pres. Duterte honors Tokyo Olympic athletes, also gives P500k reward to 1996 Olympic silver medalist Velasco

Posted by DCY on
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the awarding of incentives to the medalists in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and other athletes at the Malacañang Palace on August 23, 2021. TOTO LOZANO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte honored all the Filipino athletes who brought pride to the country in the recent Tokyo Olympics where the Philippines brought home its biggest Olympic medal haul

Among those who were honored in Malacanang on Monday, Aug. 24, were weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who brought the country’s first ever Olympic gold, boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam who brought home two Olympic silver medals, and another Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial who got an Olympic bronze.

“I am pleased to welcome you in this humble office of mine, the pride of the Philippines—our Philippine Olympians in the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics and other Filipino athletes,” President Duterte said in his speech honoring the Filipino Olympians.

“Today, we celebrate our Olympic medalists, led by Air Force Staff Sergeant Hidilyn Diaz, gold medalist in Weightlifting, Women’s 55kg — our country’s very first gold medal in Olympics history. We also honor our silver medalists and bronze medalist in Boxing — Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial,” he said.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte awards 1996 Atlanta Olympics boxing silver medalist Mansueto Velasco with P500,000 from the Office of the President during the awarding of incentives to the medalists and other athletes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Malacañang Palace on August 23, 2021. TOTO LOZANO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Duterte, during the program, also recognized the achievement of 1996 Atlanta Olympic silver medalist boxer Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, and gave him a P500,000 cash reward.

He said that the Filipino athletes who won an Olympic medal for the country will be conferred the following awards:
-Presidential Medal of Merit for Hidilyn Diaz;
-Order of Lapu-Lapu with rank of Kamagi to Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, and
Onyok Velasco.

All the Olympic athletes also received a Presidential citation.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The Order of Lapu-Lapu is given to persons in government or private sector who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of the President’s campaign or advocacy.

“I congratulate you once again for bringing pride and honor to the country and for uplifting the spirit of Filipinos amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duterte said.

“Your hard work, dedication and sportsmanship, even amidst the challenges in your training and competitions prior to the Olympics, are truly inspiring. I am confident that you will get better and stronger in securing more victories in the future.”

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte confers the Presidential Medal of Merit to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country’s first gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, during the awarding of incentives to Filipino Olympians at the Malacañang Palace on August 23, 2021. Diaz also received P15 million from the Philippine Sport Commission and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., a certificate of turnover of a housing unit from the National Housing Authority and P3 million from the Office of the President. TOTO LOZANO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Diaz was awarded P15 million from the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., (PAGCOR), a certificate of turnover of a housing unit from the National Housing Authority (NHA) and P3 million from the Office of the President. She was also conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte confers the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kamagi to 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing silver medalist Nesthy Petecio during the awarding of incentives to the medalists and other athletes who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Malacañang Palace on August 23, 2021. Petecio also received P5 million from the Philippine Sport Commission, a certificate of turnover of a housing unit from the National Housing Authority and P2 million from the Office of the President. TOTO LOZANO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte confers the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kamagi to Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing silver medalist Carlo Paalam during the awarding of incentives to the medalists and other athletes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Malacañang Palace on August 23, 2021. Paalam also received P5 million from the Philippine Sport Commission, a certificate of turnover of a housing unit from the National Housing Authority and P2 million from the Office of the President. TOTO LOZANO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Silver medalists in boxing Petecio and Paalam were also given incentives, with each of them getting P5 million from the PSC, a certificate of turnover of a housing unit from NHA and P2 million from the Office of the President.

Boxer Marcial, who won an Olympic bronze, got P2 million from the PSC, a certificate of turnover of a housing unit from NHA and P1 million from the President’s office.

Boxer “Onyok” Velasco, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics silver medalist, also received P500,000 from the Office of the President.

The other athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics will receive P200,000 and Presidential citations.

Malacanang said that the “the government remains committed to providing full support to Filipino athletes.”

Duterte also urged the POC, PSC and other sports bodies to continue providing greater assistance to the country’s athletes so they would be better equipped in training and capability when they compete in international sports.

“The strength and excellence of our athletes in the international sports arena demonstrate the Filipino spirit of resilience and determination to succeed,” he said.

“Our Tokyo 2020 medalists and Olympians truly embody our greatness as a people and as a nation,” he added.

(Eagle News Service)

Related Posts