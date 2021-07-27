Pres. Duterte greets the Iglesia Ni Cristo on its 107th anniversary, says the INC served as an “inspiration” to Filipinos

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte greeted the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) on its 107th anniversary, saying that the occasion is not only a cause for celebration among its members, but for the country since the Church has served as an “inspiration” to Filipinos.

“Isang mainit na pagbati sa Iglesia Ni Cristo, sa pagdiwang ng inyong ika-107 anibersaryo. Sa mahigit na isang siglo, ang Iglesia Ni Cristo ay naging inspirasyon sa maraming Pilipino upang magpatuloy,” he said in a video message.

(Our warm greetings to the Iglesia Ni Cristo on the occasion of your 10th anniversary. For more than a century, the Iglesia Ni Cristo has served as an inspiration to many Filipinos to continue)

He noted also how the Church has spread love, goodness and care for people through the words of God.

“Sa okasyong ito, manatili sana kayong tapat sa inyong misyon na maglingkod sa ating mamamayan. Maligayang anibersaryo, mabuhay kayong lahat!” he said.

(On this occasion, may you stay true to your mission to serve our countrymen. Happy anniversary to all of you!)

-Roque also sends greetings to INC on 107th year-

His spokesperson Harry Roque also sent his greetings to the Iglesia Ni Cristo.

He noted how the Church had gone through various challenges, hardships and persecutions in the past 107 years, but overcame all of these and resulted in a stronger Church, as the INC members had become also stronger in the faith.

Roque also stressed how the INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo had guided the entire Church of Christ membership so that they would remain strong in the faith in serving God.

“Sa loob ng 107 taon nakita natin ang iba’t ibang uri ng pagsubok na sumalubong at nagpatatag sa pinagpalang kawan. Sa salita ng inyong mahal na Tagamapamahalang Pangkalahatan, and kapatid na Manalo, ang mga pagsubok na hinarap ay dadalisay, magpapatatag, at magpapalago ng pananampalataya,” he said in a video message.

He said that the INC’s resilience amid various hardships, and the Church members’ strong faith in God is embedded in the consciousness of the Filipino people.

“Muli mabuhay po ang Iglesia Ni Cristo sa mapagpalang araw na ito,” he said.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo was first registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo. It has now spread in at least 158 countries and territories with its members from 147 races and nationalities worldwide.

(Eagle News Service)